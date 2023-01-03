Breast Lift Surgery Yoo Retouch

Almost everyone’s breasts lose their old upright and plump appearance at various times. In people with large breasts, sagging occurs at younger ages. In addition, wearing the wrong bra causes the breast to lose its vitality prematurely. Under normal conditions, the nipple should be above the breast fold line, but in sagging breasts, it is at the fold level. In advanced cases, the nipple is below the mammary fold. Breast lift surgery, also known as breast lift surgery, is a type of aesthetic procedure applied in cases of loss of breast fullness and drooping of the nipple due to physical and environmental reasons. Currently, the basic concept is whether the nipple is above or below the breast crease.

As a result of the breast lift surgery performed to make sagging breasts look upright, the nipples of the person are brought into the appropriate position, the breast tissue is shaped and the excess skin in the area is removed. If the breasts are excessively large, excess breast tissue in the area is removed, while silicone prostheses are used in people with small breasts.

Although these operations, also known as breast lifting or breast lift, can be applied to people of almost any age, it is recommended that the person postpone the breast lift surgery until after the birth in order to get rid of the excess weight and preserve the breast tissue as long as possible. After agreement on the appearance of the breast tissue, the procedure day is scheduled. Since breast lift surgery is performed to improve the appearance of the breast, it is important to plan the procedure correctly and communicate the patient's preferences to the surgeon.

Breast lift surgery, also known as mastopexy in medical language, is performed with two different approaches. In people with small breasts, silicone is placed under the skin, in people with large breasts, excess breast tissue is removed to give the breast a perpendicular appearance. In addition, the asymmetrical appearance of the breasts can be corrected. The evaluation process starts with the patient's application to the doctor for breast lift surgery. During the examination, the breast tissue and nipple position of the person are examined. The amount of sagging is calculated. The person is told what to do during the procedure. The individual is then questioned extensively about the type of appearance they desire. At this point, it is critical for the individual to convey his/her wishes to the physician correctly. To be sure, the doctor copies how the breasts will look after the procedure. This facilitates the decision-making process of the individual. During the examination process, some tests are applied to the person. These tests investigate the presence of a condition that prevents the person from undergoing surgery.

Past procedures and routinely used drugs are questioned, and the day of breast lift surgery is determined after mammography and ultrasound examinations. Breast lift surgery is performed under general anesthesia and the nipples are moved to the predetermined place during the procedure. Breast tissue has a form. At this stage, while tissue is taken from the large breasts, a silicone prosthesis is placed on the small breasts. Then, if necessary, the excess skin is removed from the area and the procedure is performed. Breast lift procedures can take up to two hours. This period varies according to the degree of breast sagging, the size of the breast and areola (the colored ring around the nipple), posture, skin type and the amount of excess skin.

Since the cost of breast lift varies according to experience, previous comparable procedures, which clinic to choose and the success of the doctor, many determine the situation that affects the pricing in breast lift surgery. In addition, whether a prosthesis will be used in the process, the quality and brand of the prosthesis to be used are factors that affect the pricing. The price information decided by mutual consultation at the first examination with the physician who will perform the procedure is the most reliable information about 2023 breast lift prices.