Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces More Than $22.5 Million Educational Commitment for 2023

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials approved an educational commitment of $22,560,562 to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2023. A majority of the funds will be administered through more than 800 scholarships valued at $14,286,000.

“Our 2023 educational commitment continues to grow, and we are excited to announce that our total educational commitment since 1932 now exceeds $575 million,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The commitment we have to supporting Texas youth and education has been unwavering and we are so grateful to our 35,000 volunteers, sponsors, partners, donors and the Houston community who help support our mission.”

The Rodeo’s 2023 educational commitment will award more than $14.2 million in scholarships, more than $5 million to junior show exhibitors, more than $2.5 million in educational program grants and more than $464,000 toward graduate assistantship programs.

2023 EDUCATIONAL COMMITMENT:

Scholarships: $14,286,000

Junior Show Exhibitors: $5,292,250

Educational Program Grants: $2,517,722

Graduate Assistantships: $464,590

Total: $22,560,562

SCHOLARSHIPS

More than 800 scholarships will be awarded through the Rodeo’s scholarship programs in 2023. As one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., the Rodeo has presented more than 20,000 scholarships valued at more than $275 million since 1957.

Rodeo scholarship applications are now open online through Jan. 31, 2023. For full eligibility requirements, or to apply online, visit rodeohouston.com .

JUNIOR SHOW EXHIBITORS

Education extends beyond the classroom, which is why the Rodeo supports students who demonstrate leadership as members of Texas 4-H or FFA. Each year, The Houston Livestock Show™ draws thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors to compete at the world’s largest livestock show, each hoping to take home the coveted title of Houston Champion. Sizable prizes and premiums will be awarded to junior show exhibitors, including calf scramble contestants who participate in the 2023 Houston Livestock Show. Since 1932, nearly $200 million has been committed to exhibitors through premiums and calf scramble certificates.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM GRANTS

Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) charities and accredited institutions of higher education that align with the Rodeo’s mission. The Rodeo’s 2023 grant recipients include the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, Houston Ballet, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management and the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation, among others. To view the complete list, visit rodeohouston.com . To date, the Rodeo has presented over $86 million in research, grants and educational programs to more than 100 organizations and institutions in Texas.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTSHIPS

Funds are awarded to graduate assistantship programs at 11 Texas universities, with each university program given the opportunity to administer the application and selection process. The selected universities for 2023 include: Angelo State University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sul Ross State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University – Commerce, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Texas State University, Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M University. Since the 1970s, more than $15 million has been awarded to graduate assistantship programs in Texas.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.