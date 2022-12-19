How To Hang An American Flag

It is common to display an American flag outdoors in the United States. If you would like to hang an American flag, there are a few things you should keep in mind to display the American flag properly.

Hang the flag so that it is flat against the wall or surface.

When hanging a flag, it is important to be respectful and mindful of the material and how it hangs. Keeping the flag flat against a wall or other surface helps to keep the fabric from snagging on anything and lasting for years. Mounting it so it is flat also shows the flag respect and appreciation for its beauty.

The blue field should be in the upper left corner when looking at the flag.

The U.S. Flag Code mandates showing respect and reverence for the United States flag and that the blue field of stars stands in its rightful place at the top-left corner. This position symbolizes our nation’s history with pride, and all government authorities must uphold this code regarding the display of our flag.

Use tacks, nails, or cup hooks to secure the flag to the wall or surface.

Securing the American flag with tacks, nails, or hooks for displaying our flag on a wall or other surface is important. Correcting mounting the flag will not only extend the life of your flag by ensuring it is securely attached but also protect anyone admiring it.

Space the fasteners evenly along the top and bottom edges of the flag.

The fasteners along the top and bottom edges of the flag must be spaced equidistant from one another. You must space them correctly to allow for even weight distribution, so the flag stays upright. It would be best if you hung it so its edges are secured with pins or nails to protect it from tears and other damage. Given the size of your flag, it is important to use appropriately sized nails. Use a 10D and 12D nail for light and heavy flags, respectively. Ensuring these steps will guarantee your flag looks perfect while being displayed.

If you are hanging the flag outdoors, ensure you weatherproof it.

Taking care of the outdoor flag is paramount, as it shows respect and patriotism. To ensure its longevity, weatherproof it properly. Weatherproofing involves using a fabric treatment to protect against sun and water damage. Weatherproofing and regular washing with a mild detergent help keep your flag clean and protected from the elements. Additionally, if you live in an area with strong winds, ensure the flagpole is sturdy enough. These simple steps will help preserve your flag and keep it looking new.

Everyone must follow the U.S. Flag code when displaying the United States flag to show the flag proper respect. It would be best to display the flag, so it is flat against a wall surface with the blue field in the upper left corner. Adequate fasteners to secure the flag to the wall or surface are imperative. If you are hanging the flag outdoors, make sure you weatherproof it, so it does not fade in sunlight or get damaged by rain or wind.