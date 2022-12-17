Precinct 4 January 2023 Events and Activities

New Year’s Celebration, Arts and Crafts Show, and More!

Bayland Community Center

Movie Day at Bayland

Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m.

We will be presenting the 2011 drama/romance movie “The Help,” directed by Tate Taylor, and starring Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, and Octavia Spencer. A light snack and refreshments will be available. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/bayland .

Jim & JoAnn Fonteno Senior Education Center

New Year’s Celebration

Thursday, Jan. 5, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Join friends and Fonteno staff to celebrate the start of a new year! Welcome 2023 by sharing pastries, iced tea, and coffee to the sound of background music. Also, take some pictures to remember the beginning of 2023, in the company of great people. If you would like to bring something to share with everyone else, please let staff know and we will make sure to have room for it at the table. Registration is required. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/fonteno .

Kleb Woods Nature Center

A Closer Look at Nature: Mammals in Your Backyard

Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 – 11 a.m. or 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

All are welcome at this program designed especially for school-aged children. Each class includes a 30-minute presentation followed by an activity. Registration is required and space is limited. Email klebwoods@hcp4.net or call 281-357-5324 to sign up, and be sure to let us know what time you would like to attend.

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center

Valentine’s Day Bath Bombs and Soaps

Friday, Jan. 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

Feel like “the bomb” after learning how to make your own soaps and bath bombs! We will create our very own rose-scented heart-shaped bath bombs and soaps. You can keep them for yourself or give them away for the holiday! For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/weekley .

Hockley Community Center

Handmade Chunky Blanket

Monday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. – noon

Join Volunteer Instructor Rebecca Garza as she teaches, step by step, how to hand knit a chunky lap throw. Each participant will need to bring four skeins of chunky yarn. Registration is required and limited to 10 adults. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/hockley .

Tracy Gee Community Center

Harris County Universal Services Presents:

“iPhone and iPad”

Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Do you need a refresher on how to operate your devices? We have a great class for you! Bring your devices to this live, interactive workshop facilitated by Michelle. For additional information, contact Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee .

Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center

American Red Cross Adult/Pediatric-CPR/First Aid/AED

Friday, Jan. 13, 1 – 5 p.m.

Harris County residents may sign up Thursday, Dec. 1 through Thursday, Jan. 12.

Non-Harris County residents may sign up Friday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Jan. 12.

Cost: $35 check or money order only. For additional information, contact the Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center at 832-927-8890 or visit http://hcp4.net/peckham .

John Paul Landing Park & Environmental Education Center

A Closer Look at Nature: Winter Finches

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2 – 3 p.m. or Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 – 11 a.m.

All are welcome at this program designed especially for school-aged children. Each class includes a 30-minute presentation followed by an activity. Registration is required and space is limited. Email johnpaullanding@hcp4.net or call 713-274-3131 to sign up, and be sure to let us know which day you would like to attend.

Steve Radack Community Center

Arts and Crafts Show

Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Join us for light refreshments and to view the arts and crafts produced by our groups. There will be paintings, wreaths, needlework, quilts, and much more! Please call 832-927-3000 to register. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/radack .

Glazier Senior Education Center

La Speranza Music Concert

Friday, Jan. 27, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.