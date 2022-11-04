Classical Schoool Celebrating Veterans Day

Who: The Greater Houston and Katy communities are invited to honor our Veterans and heroes at Aristoi Clssical Academy’s annual Veterans Day Celebration held at the Aristoi Classical Academy Upper School campus
What: Choirs and ensembles from the K-12 classical school will lead and celebrate the evening event with songs, readings, and other presentations
When: November 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Where: Aristoi Upper School
Griffin Center
5610 Morton Road
Katy, 77493
Why: Aristoi annually celebrates our military by showing our respect and thanks
for those who have protected and continue to protect our freedom