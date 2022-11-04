Classical Schoool Celebrating Veterans Day

Who: The Greater Houston and Katy communities are invited to honor our Veterans and heroes at Aristoi Clssical Academy’s annual Veterans Day Celebration held at the Aristoi Classical Academy Upper School campus

What: Choirs and ensembles from the K-12 classical school will lead and celebrate the evening event with songs, readings, and other presentations

When: November 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Where: Aristoi Upper School

Griffin Center

5610 Morton Road

Katy, 77493

Why: Aristoi annually celebrates our military by showing our respect and thanks

for those who have protected and continue to protect our freedom