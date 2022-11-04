Juventus Academy Houston to host Community Event “Let’s Go Famiglia”

We are organizing a fundraising event, called Let’s Go Famiglia, to bring the community together while raising funds that will directly assist us in continuing to sponsor young Houstonians who love soccer, to give them affordable and quality soccer development.

The event is open to the public for all age group.

We will have different stations with: Inflatable Bumper Balls, friendly and funny competitions, a potluck, raffles, magic show, giveaways and much more! At the end, of course, boys and girls will be playing a friendly match.

Date: December 10th

Local: Memorial Hermann Sports Park 23910 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77493

Time: 11AM – 2PM

Every activity station will cost a ticket between $1 – $3 to participate.