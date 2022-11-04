Heart Walks in Full Swing with FOUR Walks in Greater Houston in November!

AHA Encourages Families, Friends, and Companies to Boost Mental and Physical Health while Funding Community Wellness

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is ramping up for FOUR walks across Greater Houston, over two weekends, with fun and festivities for all ages. Heart walks are the AHA’s premier community event each year, and this year, participants can choose from four different sites. Even if someone lives on one side of town, they are welcome to join a team on the other side of town so they can walk with their friends, family, or colleagues–it is always more fun to walk with one’s pals!

On Saturday, November 12, participants in the Montgomery County walk will converge at Northshore Park, while the Bay Area walk kicks off down south at the Kemah Boardwalk. One week later on Saturday, November 19, Lone Star College’s University Park campus will host the Northwest Harris County walk, as Cougars and non-Cougars alike head to the University of Houston for the central Houston walk.

Each of the walks will celebrate heart and stroke survivors, demonstrate easy ways to improve one’s own health, and raise life-saving funds that will help children and adults across Greater Houston. The expos open at 8am (booths, games, and more), and the walks begin at 9am. Participation is FREE.

“The connection between heart health and the rest of our mental and physical well-being is undeniable,” said the 2022 Houston Heart Walk Chair, Kelly Youngblood, EVP and CFO of MRC Global.

“The Heart Walks are a great way for individuals, families, and teams to do something good for their heart while having fun, reconnecting with friends, and raising money for research, prevention, and treatment for families all across our area.”

Walking can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and research shows that walking is beneficial for more than just the heart; it can also lower risk for diabetes and several types of cancer, as well as improve blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood cholesterol levels. Plus, being more active can help people think, feel, and sleep better—all of which has suffered for most people since the pandemic started, so walking every day can be a huge gift to yourself and your family! Online registration is easy (see below). Once registered, participants can download the Heart Walk mobile app, access fundraising tools and health tips, and encourage friends and family to join in the fun.

Participants’ “fans” can follow the festivities via the event hashtags (see below). Registered walkers can also get ready for the walk by joining the Move More Activity Challenge or the Week of Wellness the week leading up to the walk. Both will provide science-based tips and encouragement for making movement part of one’s regular routine along with information on how to eat smart, add color, and reduce stress.

The Heart Walks are the signature event of the local American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and well-being.

The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have fun doing it.

The funds raised from the Heart Walks go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.

WHAT: Montgomery County Heart Walk

WHEN: Saturday, November 12; 8 am expo, 9 am walk

WHERE: Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

COST: FREE

CHAIR: Ben Bentley, EVP of Kiewit Corporation

SPONSORS: Black Pearl Technology, Kiewit Corporation, Epic Piping, MMR, and CHI St. Luke’s

REGISTER: MontgomeryCountyHeartWalk.org

WHAT: Bay Area Heart Walk

WHEN: Saturday, November 12; 8 am expo, 9 am walk

WHERE: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

COST: FREE

CHAIR: Casey Rhodes, Responsible Care Director of DOW

SPONSORS: DOW, UTMB, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Merrill Lynch, KANEKA

REGISTER: BayAreaHeartWalk.org

WHAT: Houston Metro Heart Walk

WHEN: Saturday, November 19; 8 am expo, 9 am walk

WHERE: University of Houston, TDECU Stadium, Lot 12A, 3700 Cullen Blvd Houston, TX 77004

COST: FREE

CHAIR: Kelly Youngblood, EVP and CFO of MRC Global

SPONSORS: MRC Global, TechnipFMC, HCA Houston Healthcare

REGISTER: HoustonHeartWalk.org

WHAT: Northwest Harris County Heart Walk

WHEN: Saturday, November 19; 8 am expo, 9 am walk

WHERE: Lone Star College University Park, 20515 TX-249 S, Houston, TX 77070

COST: FREE

CHAIR: Paula Harvey, VP of Human Resources for Schulte Building Systems

SPONSORS: Schulte, Allegiance Bank, CHI St. Luke’s, First Community Credit Union, HCA Houston Healthcare, and Village Medical

REGISTER: NorthwestHarrisCountyHeartWalk.org

Sponsors as of November 1, 2022