If you search the internet for digital marketing agencies, you can find a plethora of different names on the internet. But are all these agencies good enough to provide the desired outcomes?

Before choosing any B2B digital marketing agency, you need to make sure that the agency is worth your time. Associating with a bad marketing agency can spell disaster for your business and cost you a hefty amount of money in the long run.

But the question is how do you differentiate between good and bad B2B marketing agencies? In this post, we have whittled out a list of five simple steps that can help you select the right marketing agency for your business. So, let’s get started.

1. Build a Seed List

As mentioned above, one simple search on Google can leave you flooded with many different names. So before moving forward, you need to create a list of all possible options. You can even check out online recommendations or ask your peers or family members for referrals or suggestions.

In most cases, seed lists include dozens of options, so don’t feel overwhelmed. Begin with assessing the strengths of each marketing agency and the type of solutions it offers for B2B marketing for manufacturers. Next, keep track of each agency along with its website, contact details, email address, and other crucial information. Once you have an initial list ready, it’s time to move on to the next step.

2. Narrow Down Your Seed List

To narrow down your list to the top 5 or a maximum of 10 options, you need to set some criteria. For instance, you can set the criteria as the services you require or online reviews of each agency. Based on that, you can start to narrow down your options.

Regardless of how you cut down your list, it is important to come down to a workable number. This will make the rest of the process easier for you.

3. Carefully Analyse Each Agency’s Website

Once you have a few agencies on your list, it’s time to evaluate each one by looking at their websites. Websites are one of the primary channels that deeply reflect an agency’s talents and expertise. So make sure to take a good look at every company’s website.

Look for online reviews and testimonials. Go through every part of the website to check out the services their offer, their portfolio and case studies. If the agency has no examples of work to showcase, cut it from your list. Agencies that are not confident to display their work can seldom generate good results.

Alternatively, agencies that showcase their work are typically able to deliver on their promises. Go through their portfolio and evaluate their designs and quality of work. If you are not satisfied with their work quality, cut them from your list.

Moving on, it is also important to check out an agency’s pricing structure. If the agency does not list their pricing on their website, they may not be very transparent in their dealings. They may offer custom pricing for every project which means that you could get overcharged.

Make a note of all these things and only keep those agencies on your list which you think can really help you grow your business.

4. Directly Contact Every Agency

By now, your list may only include 3-5 agencies. And so, it is time to talk to each of these agencies directly and see how they can help you attain your marketing goals.

In most cases, contacting an agency is as simple as filling out a contact form on their website. However, in other cases, you may need to write an email to the sales team. If you find that an agency is difficult to get in touch with, cut them off of your list.

Moving on, once you have contacted an agency, you can talk to their sales or marketing personnel to find out more details about them. Don’t be afraid to ask questions that you may have. Ask about how many clients they have worked with in the past, what niche they specialize in, why they lost their previous clients, etc.

Also, inquire about their pricing structure. Make sure the numbers they quote match the details that are listed on their website. In case they don’t match, it is a sign that the company does not update its website.

Asking all these questions about clients, services, pricing, etc. will help you understand your chosen agency in a better way. Although at first, it may seem invasive, it is important to ensure you make the right choice.

5. Select an Agency

Now that you have spoken to all the agencies, it’s time to choose any one for digital marketing for manufacturers. Think about all the factors that are vital to you and make a list of the pros and cons for each agency.

Think about how a company’s portfolio compares against its pricing? Was the agency responsive to your needs? Does the agency have an eye for emerging trends in the B2B industry? Consider all these questions to make the final decision.

Wrapping Up

This simple guide will help you find the best B2B marketing partner for your needs. You can also work with the expert marketers at StratMg to help you get started with your digital marketing strategy. The reputed agency has worked with B2B clients from all kinds of industries and helped them achieve their business goals for financial growth.