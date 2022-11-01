Breakfasts to surprise. Tasty and healthy.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. How to diversify your usual diet, read in our new review. Breakfast recipes are very often used, so we have compiled a selection of the coolest breakfasts for you.

Scientists have proven that it is impossible to ignore this meal. This is because the human body is just awakening, and it needs an impulse from the outside. That impulse is breakfast. It starts the metabolism, improves the functioning of the digestive system, and energizes the whole day.

Breakfast is fuel, it charges the body with energy. 25-30% of daily calories should be consumed in the morning meal. There is a misconception that skipping breakfast can make you lose weight. This is not true. By getting a sufficient amount of carbohydrates in the morning, a person stabilizes blood sugar levels, which helps to regulate appetite and not overeat during the day.

Omelet with ham and cheese in the microwave

Break the eggs into a mug, pour in the milk, and stir. Add coarsely grated cheese, chopped greens, and small cubes of ham. Season with salt and pepper and stir. Microwave at full power for 2 minutes.

Lavash rolls with cheese

Cut the pita bread into strips the width of a piece of cheese. Divide the cheese into several slices, put each on a strip of pita bread and wrap it with a roll. You can add tomatoes and herbs to the cheese.

Whisk eggs with salt and pepper. Dip the rolls in the egg mixture and place in a dry, hot skillet. Fry over medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Microwave oatmeal with banana

Put the banana slices in a mug, mash them with a fork and combine them with the egg. Add oatmeal and stir. Add sugar, stir again, and microwave for 2 minutes.

Toast with egg

Very tasty and quick dishes for breakfast – all kinds of toast with eggs. Eggs are rich in protein and nutrients: you will not feel hungry for a long time, and your performance throughout the first half of the day will be at the highest level.

Try making a simple egg toast or make yourself a real gift and have an egg in an avocado for breakfast. It seems that nothing can be tastier and healthier, and the preparation itself will take you only 15–20 minutes, and most of the time you can devote to other morning chores while the dish is still being prepared.

Hot Sandwiches

We completely forgot about hot sandwiches – a real find for those who do not have time to cook intricate dishes for breakfast. We offer you our review of the most satisfying hot sandwiches that you can whip up.

If you have long wanted to please yourself with something special, try making sandwiches according to recipes from different countries: we recommend making an Irish meat sandwich for breakfast, an exquisite Italian Caprese sandwich, or a very hearty American sandwich.