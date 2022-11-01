Common Online Casino Myths Debunked

The world of online gambling has acquired a number of myths, legends, and rumors over the years – some of which may go so far as to put off potential gamblers from signing up and enjoying the fun. If you have been debating whether to give online gambling a try but feel nervous due to the various things you may have heard, read on as we debunk some of the most common casino myths. You may just find that the stories you’ve heard aren’t all they are cracked up to be, and, in fact, you can gamble online with confidence.

Myth: Online slots are rigged

This myth has been doing the rounds ever since slots were first invented. However, if you do a little reading about how online slots are developed – the reputable ones, anyway – you will soon see that it’s impossible for them to be rigged, as they all contain a Random Number Generator. This RNG ensures that the outcome of every spin is entirely random and cannot be influenced by the developer or the casino.

Myth: You’ll have to fight to get your winnings

If you’ve heard stories of people who struggled to withdraw any winnings from online casinos, it’s not surprising that you may be reluctant to sign up. However, while there will always be some unscrupulous operators around, you should rest assured that a reputable licensed casino such as Rizk NZ will make sure you can withdraw the winnings you are owed. The exact length of time it takes, however, will depend on the casino and on the payment method you have chosen.

Myth: RTPs can be taken literally

If you look at a particular slot’s RTP and think that, because it’s 96%, you will only lose 4% of your gambling money – unfortunately, you are mistaken. RTPs are an indicator of how much money the slot returns over time e.g. after at least one million spins. As a result, you can’t expect the RTP to apply precisely to a single gaming session – so don’t be too free with your wagers just because an RTP is high!

Myth: A losing streak means a win must be imminent

This is an unfortunate fallacy that many gamblers will stubbornly cling to, despite all evidence to the contrary. Players may believe that, because they’ve been losing for a while, a win is just around the corner. However, because of the RNGs mentioned above, and because the outcome of slots is determined by mathematics, this is sadly untrue. As a result, if you’re on a losing streak and you’re close to burning through your weekly gambling budget, it’s best to stop and try again another day.

Knowledge is power

One of the best ways to improve your skills – whether it’s at online gambling, cookery, or playing tennis – is to learn as much as you can and weed out the fiction from the facts.

Now that some of the most common gambling myths have been debunked for you, you will have a better understanding of how online gambling works and what to expect. Hopefully, this will help you approach online casinos with more confidence and discover how enjoyable online slots can be, provided you stick to your limits and know when to walk away.