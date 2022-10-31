Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.

1. Suddenly Speeding Up in Proximity to Another Vehicle

Some drivers get mad at the slightest things that happen on the road, from seeing a driver cut in front of them to being behind someone who’s going too slow. And this can cause them to slam on their breaks or suddenly speed up, bringing things to a screeching halt or causing others to slam into them. It’s just another way of letting out some rage and is particularly dangerous because it can catch another driver off guard.

2. Tailgating Another Vehicle

Tailgating is common, but a driver can take it excessively. Sometimes an aggressive driver doesn’t need to go fast to cause a dangerous situation; they can just be tailgating another vehicle with their face inches from the bumper in front of them. This could lead to an accident.

3. Swerving in and Out of Lanes Without Signaling

Not only is this dangerous, but it’s incredibly annoying. This happens when a driver wants to get out of another vehicle’s way or into another lane. But cutting in and out of traffic like that can cause a serious accident.

4. Obscene Gestures and Cursing at Another Driver

Not only are obscene gestures and profanity out of the ordinary, but they can be construed as road rage behavior. If a driver starts to use obscene gestures and starts cursing at another driver, they’re probably already in an aggressive mood. And if it continues, it can escalate into a very dangerous scene. One such case happened on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive when a driver made an obscene gesture out of her mirror at another motorist that caused an accident.

5. Excessive Honking

This is a common means of signaling to move out of the way or get in another lane, but like swerving, it’s also very dangerous. And while many drivers do this to let their anger out, some use it as a criticism of their driving.

6. Not Giving Bicyclists Way

Bicycles are small and light, but they have the same right to the road as cars or trucks. A bicyclist getting hit by a car is extremely common and usually results in serious injuries. If a driver does not let a bicyclist cross the street or get out of the way, they are putting that person’s life in danger.

7. Aggressively Flashing Your Bright Lights to Another Vehicle

This is a more subtle form of road rage that can cause accidents. Some drivers will purposefully flash their bright lights to get another driver to move out of their way, but it can easily be misunderstood or cause a vehicle to stop abruptly and lead to an accident.

Conclusion

Aggressive driving is dangerous to the people in your car and the ones on the road. It causes accidents and injuries, which can have serious impacts on everyone.