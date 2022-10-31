CBD for Dogs: Safety Guide

If you have been on the internet for the past few years, you must have heard of cannabidiol or CBD. It is primarily marketed as a wellness product for humans. It can be used for mental and physical health-related issues such as anxiety, body pains, insomnia, etc. However, more than just humans can benefit from this product. Research suggests that even dogs can use it to treat different types of conditions. Of course, different regulations are put in place to ensure that CBD for dogs is safe.

What is CBD?

As mentioned above, CBD or cannabidiol is a compound used for health and wellness that benefits humans and animals, such as dogs. But what is it, and where exactly is it found? Cannabidiol is an organic molecule derived from hemp and cannabis plants. It is similar to marijuana or THC in both structure and function. However, it is considered to be less potent and safer for consumption. In the US, CBD is legal on a federal level as long as it is derived from hemp and contains THC at a percentage lower than 0.3. In most European countries, it was previously restricted but has been recently legalized.

What are the benefits of using CBD for dogs?

In both humans and their best friends, viz dogs, CBD is known to show several health and wellness-related advantages. All its beneficial effects stem from it being a cannabinoid. That is because it can interact with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) of the body. The different issues in dogs it shows an impact on are listed below.

Anxiety

Tension

Seizures

Chronic aches

Dogs suffering from different health issues require treatments, including the use of CBD. (Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/medicine-veterinary-equipment-5003631/)

Some dogs, especially those who have previously been in abusive situations, tend to suffer from anxiety and stress even after they find a loving home. Older dogs may also face these problems when they get physically weaker and slowly lose their ability to defend themselves. Using CBD products in such times can help reduce the symptoms of the anxiety and tension they feel, restoring a semblance of peace. Some doctors suggest that even a minimal dose of cannabidiol oil can help. Similarly, this compound can be used to treat seizures or even prevent them altogether in dogs. However, since CBD for canines is relatively new, the research is yet to catch up. Ample anecdotal pieces of evidence do exist in favor of these benefits. Alongside, you can use CBD to treat chronic aches in dogs. And scientific research proves that this compound can help treat osteoarthritis to a considerable degree. The researchers derived this conclusion when a sample size of dogs suffering from osteoarthritis was administered with CBD twice daily and compared to those receiving placebo treatment.

Is CBD safe for dogs?

As we can see, cannabidiol can positively impact your dog’s health. But this can only happen if this compound and its used products are safe for consumption. And this may not be true since the research on it is so limited. Besides, the food and drug administration or the FDA, the main governing body in this regard, still needs to approve its use. However, most veterinarians suggest that CBD is perfectly safe for most dogs as long as it is taken appropriately. Of course, dogs allergic to the compound or suffering from underlying conditions should not use it. That is because cannabidiol may not affect their bodies or cause harm to them.

How should you use CBD safely for dogs?

As we mentioned, using cannabidiol for dogs is a relatively new practice. Besides, it has yet to be FDA-approved. So, if you make your dog take some CBD in whatever form, there is always a risk. That is why it is crucial to ensure that your dog consumes a specific amount of CBD that will not hurt it. Since the research about CBD for dogs is still in its primary stage, it is not possible to suggest a particular dose that will work universally. So, if it is your first time administering this compound, it is better to start small. After that, you can build your way up.

Besides dosing, using the correct brands and products regarding CBD is also necessary. A good-quality product can provide a better experience for the dog and the owner. CBD products come in different forms, including pills, oils, balms, chews, and sprays. As you can understand, some are edibles, while others are topicals. So, their effects on the body will also be different. Thus, what might be suitable for one dog might not be for another. Since CBD is so high in demand these days, many companies slack on the quality of their products. And using these on your already fragile puppy or dog can lead to disastrous consequences. Thus, it is a good idea to use only those brands which extensively research this molecule and ensure top-notch quality control.

Even if you are ready to take the steps mentioned above, you should not rush to instantly buy cannabidiol for your dog. Despite the low risk associated with this compound, it is wise to first consult with a veterinarian and proceed. That will prevent unnecessary or harmful side effects in your beloved canine. In case your dog is taking any other medicines, make sure you inform the doctor. That is because CBD is known to interfere with the action of other organic drugs. And thus, it can either neutralize the effect of the medicine or cause toxicity in the body.

When you use CBD for your dogs, you must ensure you use the best quality products in the correct dosage. (Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/dog-husky-cbd-oil-cbd-hemp-oil-4432830/)

What is the conclusion?

Cannabinoids such as cannabidiol can be excellent for dogs suffering from different health conditions. Thus, if your dog is in a similar situation, you might want to look into CBD options and learn how to use them safely.