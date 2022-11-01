Volleyball Squads Start Postseason

By Terry Carter

Tompkins leads District 19-6A volleyball teams into postseason action, starting on Tuesday.

All four Katy ISD squads have their sights set on reaching the Region III-6A Volleyball Tournament at Delmar Field House Nov. 11-12. But its a long road to Delmar in this region.

Ranked Tompkins (36-3, 16-0) has cruised through district play. The Lady Falcons are the top ranked 6A team in Region III and Top 10 on national rankings. As a district champion, Tompkins will meet District 20-6A fourth-place Fort Bend Austin (22-21). That bi-district showdown will occur on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Merrell Center.

Tompkins has dominated this season with Brooklynn Merrell serving a team-high 88 aces and 519 digs. OH Cindy Tchouangwa’s massive vertical leap supplying 487 kills while Tendai Titley has 38 blocks. S Presley Powell sets the Lady Falcons’ tempo with 553 assists for this deep, talented and efficient squad.

Because of bracketing, Tompkins may meet Taylor (24-20, 10-6) in a second-round contest if both teams win on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs, however, finished fourth in district and take on another regional powerhouse in Ridge Point (37-7) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Morton Ranch. That battle will test the mettle of the Lady Mustangs.

Taylor will need to be very scrappy to challenge Ridge Points. Lady Mustangs Allyson Campbell (230 kills), Tessa Woods (526 digs) and Ella Randall (520 assists) will lead Taylor’s efforts.

Seven Lakes (26-15, 10-6) earned third place in district play and will be on Tuesday at FBISD Wheeler Field House in a 5 p.m. Tuesday bi-district contest against FB Travis (25-11). The Lady Spartans will play the first match of a doubleheader that includes Cinco Ranch in a 7 p.m. match.

Seven Lakes and Travis played in August with the Lady Spartans sweeping a 2-0 tournament clash, but the scores of 25-17, 26-24, suggest Tuesday’s playoff rematch may be a battle. Seven Lakes will be led by Grace Lanier with 50 aces and 468 digs, Temi Sam-Olibale with 345 kills and Leanna Beaty with an impressive 115 blocks.

Fourth-ranked in Region III, Cinco Ranch (23-12, 13-3) finished a strong second to regional No. 1 Tompkins in league play. The Lady Cougars open bi-district play at FBISD Wheeler Field House on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against a strong George Ranch (30-13) team.

Courtney O’Brien leads Cinco Ranch in kills (457), aces (98), digs (399). Shea Rainosek leads the Lady Cougars in blocks, and Kassidy O’Brien leads the way with 958 assists. George Ranch has several leaders, including Sydney Bryant with 547 kills, Eryn Rainer with 81 blocks, Riley Stubbing with 683 digs and Madison Herrera with 498 assists.