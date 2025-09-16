Educational Website Focuses Upon Katy ISD & Helping Parents Help Their Children

Middle School Up Literacy is a new website launched with a laser-like focus to help Katy I.S.D. parents more effectively help advocate for their children in the public education system. The owners of the site say the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has manipulated genuine, academic grade-level standards of student academic performance because of its deeply flawed testing and accountability systems that have served the TEA’s interests rather than parents and students.

Founded by a Katy couple that has lived in Katy since 1983 and have three children who have graduated from Katy High School, both have different professional credentials they bring to understand how the TEA has consistently manipulated its testing schemes to deny parents a consistent and realistic understanding of their children’s academic strengths and deficiencies.

Anne Scott, who serves as the instructional director, is a recently retired classroom teacher with some three decades of experience. George Scott is a retired public policy analyst whose career has included intense review of Texas public education data and policy issues.

The focus of the mission of Middle School Up Literacy will primarily be students who are in the middle school grades of 6-8. However, 5th grade students who are approaching middle school and 9th graders who have left middle school with skill deficiencies can be well served.

The website’s mission is three-fold:

Give parents the information and direct support they need to more effectively advocate for their children in the public education system. This could include advice and consultation at parental discretion.

Offer a wide array of instructional lessons that meet the needs for students ranging from below grade level and struggling through advanced level students who want to take their skills to an even higher level.

Publish student academic performance data of Katy ISD and its campuses that help parents understand the Texas Education Agency’s manipulation of the State’s student testing and accountability system and the impact it can have on their children.

The website is: www.middleschoolliteracyup.com

