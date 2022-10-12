A Brief Guide to Identifying the Best Drayage Service

A drayage company is responsible for transporting freight over a short distance from a port to the first inland destination. Such consignments generally travel a maximum of 50 miles. For instance, a drayage company may be used for transporting containers directly from a rail yard to the specified warehouse. The containers will go through sorting and segmentation at the warehouse, and then they will be on the way to their ultimate destination. There is a potential risk in this process for missteps and errors without proper technology and visibility for avoiding communication issues, delays, and escalating charges.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the total volume of freight transported in the United States has increased drastically over the last few decades. Moreover, the freight volume was projected to almost double by 2020. With the rising demand for freight services, there are growing concerns about congestion, capacity shortfalls, the environment, and overall safety.

Tips to Choose the Best Drayage Company

Safety Should Be the Top Priority

Look for drayage partners who value and give top priority to safety. Make sure that the service employs drivers who are certified and rated by authorities like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. They should have flawless driving histories and authenticated ‘Transportation Worker Identification Credential’ cards.

Examine On-Time Performance Record

It is crucial to examine on-time delivery history while choosing the best drayage service for your business. You should hire the services of a drayage company with exceptional on-time performance essential for fulfilling or even exceeding your customer expectations. The driver’s professionalism and reliability are key factors here.

Evaluate their Capacity & Expertise

Make sure that the drayage partner has the capability of covering assignments. When assigned hundreds of loads, your drayage company should have them covered, and there should be no scope for any slip-ups.

Look for Responsiveness

You should look for a drayage partner who responds promptly to all your queries and answers your calls. They should be forever willing to share information and more details relating to a rate request, work order receipt, or examining shipment status. You should opt for a drayage partner who is responsive, transparent, and willing to communicate with you.

Choose a Partner with the Same Culture & Goals

You should opt for a drayage partner who upholds your culture. For instance, if your organization believes in promoting environmental initiatives, you should identify a drayage partner with similar eco-friendly goals. If your organization is a service-oriented business, it is crucial to bank on your drayage partner’s trustworthiness. It is critical to examine and compare mission or vision statements and accordingly choose a drayage company that upholds your values.

Opt for a Well-Informed Drayage Partner

It is crucial to identify a well-informed drayage partner. They should stay abreast of the latest developments in their trade or industry. They should help you identify issues before they occur. They should be able to alert you regarding a port strike, approaching bad weather, etc. They should be well-equipped with sound knowledge of the local market. Identify expert drayage partners possessing updated information and knowledge of roadways and facility procedures for enabling swift cargo movement.

Conclusion

Remember that your business requirements can be unpredictable. You may choose a drayage partner capable of handling your surprise requirements and growth. They should be creative and flexible while catering to your unique needs.