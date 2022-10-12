Radiation therapy is extremely effective in treating uterine fibroids!

Uterine Fibroids are benign tumors that develop in the uterus. These tumors account for more than twenty percent of all tumors in women, which could be a problem for up to 50% of all women. Different treatments serve to help with the symptoms associated with these tumors. Surgical removal, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy are the most common treatments. Researchers have also found evidence that acupuncture may be beneficial because it reduces pain and increases libido.

What is radiation therapy?

Standard radiation therapy is the most common treatment for uterine fibroids. The procedure involves inserting a tube with radioactive material inside the woman’s body. It often consists in placing the box into the uterus or using a catheter inserted into the urinary tract. When injected, the radioactive material can interfere with cell growth and prevent them from dividing and producing fibroid tumors. Studies have also shown that this treatment can effectively shrink and cure fibroids in other body parts, such as on the ovary, breast, or elsewhere in the abdomen. Radiation therapy can be done in one session and conducted twice a year for five years.

How does it work?

Radiation therapy destroys fibroid tumors and shrinks existing fibroids’ size. It is an effective treatment to stop further growth because, after one session, the cells begin to die and stop dividing. Women who have radiation therapy are told to drink plenty of fluids, maintain a healthy diet and get enough rest. Radiation therapy may be combined with the drug leuprolide acetate (Lupron) for women who want longer-lasting results. This drug will first shrink uterine fibroid tumors before giving radiation therapy treatment. Then, after three months of Lupron treatments, women can receive four weeks of radiation treatment; this is done every two months until all tumors are cured or shrink in size. You can easily hire a professional in places like Houston, TX.

Other treatments:

Some treatments might be included in the treatment plan for uterine fibroids, though these are less commonly used than the other treatments. It is important to note that there are some non-surgical options for treating uterine fibroids. Some of these include physical therapy, acupuncture, and herbal remedies. It is unclear if there is a correlation between these non-surgical treatments and cure rates or whether they may be used as adjuvant therapies like other surgical options.

Fibroid embolization:

Fibroid embolization is a non-surgical treatment used to treat certain types of uterine fibroids. This procedure involves a doctor tying a small thread to the fibroid tumor, looping it through itself, and then cutting the cord. It causes blood to flow freely through cancer and restarts cell growth.

Endometrial ablation:

Endometrial ablation is a non-surgical treatment that destroys the uterus’s infected and malignant tissue. This procedure involves inserting a thin tube into the uterus. It then burns or cauterizes the cervix, fallopian tube, and uterine cavity. The doctor will remove scar tissue to shrink tumors in these areas later.

Adjuvant treatment:

There are adjunct therapies for fibroids that are considered safe and non-invasive. These include drug therapy, acupuncture, and physical therapy. Drug therapy is used when surgery or radiation therapy is not an option and consists of the use of leuprolide acetate (Lupron). This drug will first shrink uterine fibroid tumors before giving radiation therapy treatments.

Conclusion:

Due to the significant impact this disease can have on a woman’s health, a woman needs to recognize the symptoms. These symptoms include abnormal bleeding, painful intercourse, pelvic pain, and other symptoms unique to each woman. Research shows that early diagnosis is the key to reducing these fibroid tumors.