Soccer fields are fun to play on, but they are also important for other reasons. Soccer stands out as one of the world’s oldest team sports, dating back to roughly 1845.

In that time, however, some interesting facts about soccer fields have been discovered. They will give you a good insight into this exciting sport and provide a greater appreciation for the fact that you might be out there playing at their expense in no time at all!

Soccer players are a pretty interesting bunch of people. They’re always going for it, pushing the envelope, and giving 110 percent (and sometimes more). Soccer fields are no exception.

The game and the equipment that goes with it have really changed over the years, but some things haven’t — especially in terms of soccer fields. Here are 10 interesting facts about soccer fields that you might not know.

Fact #1 – Soccer fields are normally made of grass.

The field is called a pitch in professional soccer. There are different types of stadiums used for soccer matches such as grass, artificial turf and even dirt pitches.

Grass pitches are preferred because they are more comfortable to play on than other types of pitches like turf or dirt ones.

Generally, the dimensions of a soccer field are larger than a football field. The playing area is 136 x 93 yards (125m x 85m), or should at least be 131 x 87 yards (120m x 80m). Additionally, there must be a minimum of 1.5m of pitch beyond the marked playing area.

The pitch is usually rectangular with two goal posts at each end, however, there can be variations to this format.

For example, some pitches have a smaller rectangle in the middle with two goalposts at each end; however, these are not officially called soccer pitches.

Fact #2 – Soccer field dimensions are larger than a football field.

For several professional soccer teams, the common field size is 115 yards by 74 yards (105m x 68m). The largest soccer field in the world is located in Bolivia and covers approximately 1.3 square miles. The center mark denotes the middle of the field and is used for kick-offs to begin matches and restarts after goals.

Fact #3 – The goal is the same size as a hockey net.

The goal area is 18 yards long and 20 yards wide. However, pitch and goalpost dimensions vary depending on the different age groups from the U7 level mini-soccer to the senior game.

Fact #4 – If you change the angle of the goal, you could catch more goals.

Several professionals use ball bending and power to their advantage. In soccer, angles are important because they make the shooter score easily or give them a difficult time.

By utilizing angles, even the worst players can score and this is how the best players take advantage of it.

Fact #5 – A soccer ball weighs 1 pound.

A size five soccer ball must weigh between 14 and 16 ounces (420g to 450g), according to FIFA. This is approximately 1 pound when converted to pounds.

Fact #6 – FIFA and UEFA have standards for the amount of sunlight at stadiums during games.

According to the UEFA Stadium Lighting Guide, it is important that the comfort and performance of players are not hampered by the illuminance system.

Additionally, it should not hinder the ability of match officials to perform effectively. Moreover, spectators should not experience any discomfort caused by the pitch illuminance system and be able to watch and enjoy the match.

A level of illuminance should be provided that allows television broadcasters to operate effectively.

Fact #7 – Drawing a circle in front of a soccer goal means that the goalie has to be outside it while defending it.

A goalie can use their hands to touch the ball when the ball is within their own penalty area of the soccer field.

However, a direct free kick will be awarded to the opposing team if the goalkeeper touches the ball outside this area.

Fact #8 – The penalty box is 18 yards away from the center of the goal.

The penalty spot or penalty box is rectangular and extends 18 yards (16.5m) to each side of the goal and 18 yards (16.5m) in front of it. Also, the penalty arc is 9.15 yards from the penalty spot.

Fact #9 – You can’t touch the ball with your hands during play (with exceptions).

During a soccer game, a player cannot use their arms or hands to touch the ball. If they do this, the opposing team will be awarded a free kick or penalty. However, a player is allowed to use their arms in other ways.

Furthermore, if the ball strikes a player’s arm, it is not automatically considered a handball because the contact between the ball and the player must be intentional.

Fact #10 – A ref can penalize you if you’re wearing sunglasses on the field (but not if they’re prescription).

It is not uncommon for professional athletes to wear glasses or contact lenses while playing soccer.

Contact lenses will present more difficulties for offensive and defensive players than for most others. Dirt or grass in the eye will prompt the physio to apply eyewash.

Soccer can pose some physical risks. For a variety of reasons, wearing sports glasses or protective goggles to a soccer field is the best option for those needing to wear prescriptive glasses.

Polycarbonate lenses, which do not break easily, are a common feature for those who wear sports glasses on a soccer field. Aside from that, you want frames that are both safe and long-lasting.

Key Takeaway: Soccer fields are regulated for safety and fairness.

Soccer fields are ultimately designed to be functional. However, they can be both functional and beautiful at the same time. Soccer fields may be one of the most thought-out areas in sports.

Think about it—there need to be infield and outfield areas with different measurements and constraints, as well as goal boxes and penalty areas. Everything needs to look nice and remain fair for players, while also following strict safety regulations.

The game of soccer is a global phenomenon because it’s so easy to learn but so hard to master. And that’s because of the unique way soccer fields are laid out!