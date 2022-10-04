Did you know that the Houston Texans is the youngest franchise in the NFL? They were established in 1999 after the rights to set up a franchise were awarded to its founder, Bob McNair.

Things were set up quite fast, ensuring they were not naïve to win their opening game which happened to be against the Dallas Cowboys by 19-10 on September 10, 2002. However, the team began to take a downturn owing to consecutive defeats that unsettled for a significant part of football seasons until 2011, when it won its first south divisional title.

Since then, they have established their dominance by becoming a force to reckon with in their division, though they still have yet to make a name for themselves in the NFL playoffs.

Home ground

Dorning, its famous deep steel blue and red white, the Houston Texans is home to the NRG Stadium of 72,220 seat capacity located in Texas. This stadium, at the time, cost a whopping $352 million and holds the record as the first NFL team to have a retractable roof.

Its surface is built with artificial technology–Hellas Matrix Helix- providing more fiber and natural color.

It is magnificent, and a tour visit to see it for yourself would be great. Some things to catch your attention are:

The display video screen measures up to 14,549 square feet. ( The second largest in the league)

Beautiful neon lightning and coloring appear that glow from the inside.

You might also catch action-packed games not just from the Houston Texans but also some College football or international soccer games on this ground from time to time.

This ground has hosted two Super Bowl finals, the most recent of which was between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. It ended 34-28 and was the first Super Bowl which was decided in overtime.

Records

As the 32nd member franchise of the NFL, the Houston Texans are starting to become a team with good prospects and tradition by setting records straight, with dominating plays and title wins. As of the time of this writing, it holds a 139-182-0 Win-Draw-Tie ratio. Not so bad for a team that has been around for over 20 years.

Its most significant achievements are the division title-winning season of 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, and mostly the 2019 season. They manage a 4-6 Playoff record with decent players on the team roster.

Earlier in the year, there was a change of coaching staff. Suppose you watch the Houston Texans and doubt their playbook. In that case, you should reconsider your stance based on this record, as even bookies from sporting agencies like FanDuel Sportsbook recognize that the odds are in their favor for an excellent 2022 season.

Summary

Houston Texans might be the youngest team in the NFL, but it is not hard to see that they grow to be a top shot not just in divisional playoffs but also Superbowl championship.

Like the Green Bay Packers(one of the oldest franchises in the NFL), they have neither moved nor changed their name, and the only difference between them is five championships and 4 Super Bowl titles. Can they go on to surpass this record? Only time and the new owner–Janice McNair, can genuinely tell with the type of players recruited to the team roster.