The Best Free NFL Live Streams for the Upcoming Season

The NFL season has kicked off with a bang and we’re ready for some of the most exhilarating action that we’ve seen in a long time. The competition is stiff this year as some of the best NFL lineups take each other on to be crowned champions of the world at the end of the season.

But, to enjoy all the action live this year, you need to pay expensive subscription fees to giant media companies. This will allow you to watch your favorite NFL teams go head to head this year. But, what if there was a way that you could watch NFL games for free this season?

That’s right, you could be tuning into the best free NFL live streams from anywhere in the world this year. However, if you’re going to be using free live streaming sites, you need to make sure that your device is secure at all times! Keep reading to find out how you can tune into some free live streams, and how you can enjoy your favorite NFL games for free without putting your device at risk.

How to Find Free NFL Live Streams

Before we get into the free live streams, let’s first look into why NFL streaming platforms are so outrageously expensive to subscribe to. Media companies like ESPN need to pay millions of dollars to secure broadcasting rights to allow their customers to watch NFL games on their platform. They need to make their money back by charging high fees to customers who want to watch these games.

Along with the broadcasting rights also come a strict set of rules that these media companies need to follow. One of these rules will limit them to broadcasting NFL matches inside the United States only. So, even if you’re a paying subscriber, you can’t watch NFL games if you’re traveling abroad or living outside of the US!

There are some websites such as US TV and 123 TV that live stream sports for free, including NFL matches! But, the problem with these websites is that they do not host the streams. This means that you can’t be sure about the true source of these streams. The streams could be illegal or unlicensed, which could put your device at risk of being prowled on by crafty cybercriminals.

So, if you’re venturing into one of these free streaming sites, you need to make sure that you keep your device secure at all times!

An Essential Tool For Free Live Streams

Keeping your device safe and secure is much easier than you might think. Ideally, you want to prevent cybercriminals from stealing sensitive data from your device including login credentials, personal information, and banking details. All you need to do is install a handy cybersecurity tool on your device, known as a virtual private network.

It’s better known as a VPN, but the main purpose behind this tool is to encrypt your internet connection. In doing so, no one can see what you are doing on your device while surfing the web or enjoying the NFL game on a free live streaming site. VPNs are so powerful though, that not even your internet service provider or the government can keep track of your internet history. So, it’s the ultimate tool for privacy and security on your device.

But, VPNs have another nifty feature that could help you to access some premium streaming services if you choose to steer clear of the underworld of free live streaming sites. If you’re outside of the United States you’ll encounter geo-blocking when trying to access a streaming platform like ESPN. The website will use your IP address and block you from watching the live stream if you’re not in the correct region.

However, with a VPN installed on your device, you simply need to connect to a secure global server in another city in the United States. The VPN will mask your real IP address and will allow your device to adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to. This will trick the website into thinking that your device is accessing it from inside the United States, even if you’re in a different country altogether.

How to find a Great VPN

VPNs are not all equal though, and you need to make sure that you install the right VPN on your device if you want to have a great streaming experience on game day. Whether you’re securing your device or changing your IP address, there is one crucial guideline that you need to follow when looking for a VPN — always use a premium VPN.

Free VPNs might be tempting, but unfortunately, they come with a ton of drawbacks that will affect your streaming experience. If you’re using a free VPN, you can expect slower connection speeds, less security, more ads, fewer global servers to choose from, and daily data limits.