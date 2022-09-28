EDC Updating Parks in Brookshire

By: Tom Behren

Brookshire Economic Development Corporation

Special Meeting, 9.26.22

Brookshire Parks Updating

Bostic Park:

1319 Otto St., Brookshire, TX

Custom designed playground for Bostic Park to include:

One Arch Swing with 2 belt seats

Generation Swing, 5-12 years old

Grand Strand area with Culvert Climbers and steppingstones, linked to 8 foot Hypersonic Slide

Approximately 268 linear feet of black border panels, with 2 access ramps

Installation of above equipment, with approximately 2,908 square feet of Kiddie Cushion wood fiber surfacing.

Longenbaugh Park:

706 Fratt Ave., Brookshire, TX

Custom designed playground for Longenbaugh Park, 706 to include:

One Multi-gym by Outdoor Fit

Two Everest Cardio Climber by Outdoor Fit

Approximately 152 linear feet of 12-inch black border pavers with access ramps.

Four, 6-inch rectangular portable tables

Seven, 6-inch benches with backs

Installation of the above equipment, approximately 720 square feet of Kiddie Cushion engineered wood fiber

Discuss and Possible action for bid from Launch Graphics for Bostik, Longenbaugh, and Hovas Parks

Amphitheater Plaza/EDC Office.