EDC Updating Parks in Brookshire

By: Tom Behren
Brookshire Economic Development Corporation
Special Meeting, 9.26.22
Brookshire Parks Updating
Bostic Park:
1319 Otto St., Brookshire, TX
Custom designed playground for Bostic Park to include:
One Arch Swing with 2 belt seats
Generation Swing, 5-12 years old
Grand Strand area with Culvert Climbers and steppingstones, linked to 8 foot Hypersonic Slide
Approximately 268 linear feet of black border panels, with 2 access ramps
Installation of above equipment, with approximately 2,908 square feet of Kiddie Cushion wood fiber surfacing.
Longenbaugh Park:
706 Fratt Ave., Brookshire, TX
Custom designed playground for Longenbaugh Park, 706 to include:
One Multi-gym by Outdoor Fit
Two Everest Cardio Climber by Outdoor Fit
Approximately 152 linear feet of 12-inch black border pavers with access ramps.
Four, 6-inch rectangular portable tables
Seven, 6-inch benches with backs
Installation of the above equipment, approximately 720 square feet of Kiddie Cushion engineered wood fiber
Discuss and Possible action for bid from Launch Graphics for Bostik, Longenbaugh, and Hovas Parks
Amphitheater Plaza/EDC Office.