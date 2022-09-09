Ranked Rivals Collide This Weekend

By Terry Carter

Rankings won’t matter after this weekend.

In District 19-6A, talk of what team is the best begins with the No. 2 Katy versus No. 5 Tompkins clash at Legacy Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. Fans, coaches and pundits alike are busy comparing teams, hoping they will clash at some point.

Why wait? Many top teams will collide this weekend with thunderous results.

In District 22-6A, No. 1 and defending state champion North Shore will also reconnect with No. 4 Westfield. Westfield handed North Shore its only defeat in 2021, and North Shore players are likely to remember that — and still be tested by Westfield’s advanced aerial attack.

After a convincing second-half surge to stop No. 18 Bridgeland last week and a narrow season-opening win over No. 12 Cy Ranch, the Tompkins Falcons (2-0) face their biggest test of the 2022 regular season when the host 2021 state semifinalist Katy Tigers.

Katy (2-0) looked sharp with its ground game last week in outpunching No. 5 Atascocita, 35-28. Tiger senior RB Seth Davis rushed for 190 yards and several scores, including the game-winning TD with 1:01 remaining in the Katy-Atascocita showdown.

The Katy defense showed its secondary prowess by keeping the Eagles’ recruited receivers under control although the Tiger defensive line rarely pressured Atascocita’s QB.

Against Tompkins on Saturday, containment may be the Tigers’ best strategy against the speed of Falcon QB Chris Gilbert, RB Caleb Komolafe and RB Wyatt Young. With plenty of speed and long TD runs so far this fall, the Tompkins offense could test the Katy secondary and FS Johnathan Hall again. But Hall enjoys challenges.

“(Atascocita) is a good team. I’m glad we had that kind of test early because we are going to see hitting like that in the playoffs,” Hall said. “I felt like we stayed strong.”

Katy head coach Gary Joseph said after the game, “It’s good to be pushed and tested in the fourth quarter. The confidence our kids gained is invaluable. Now they know they can come back in a game and win.”

Defensively both Katy and Tompkins will be stretched by dynamic offenses capable of scoring 50 points or more. Both coaching staffs have already analyzed game video and will their strong, defensive units disrupting blocking schemes, pressuring Gilbert and Katy senior QB Caleb Koger.

After struggling in week one, Koger stepped up his production against Atascocita and tested the Eagle secondary over the top several times. With excellent blocking, Koger also ran for a score to ignite the Tigers and their fan base last Friday.

Saturday’s highlight game will be pivotal in the 19-6A race as these teams are early picks to not only reach the postseason, but to finish 1-2 and lead another deep run. Let the epic race begin for the district title and state dominance.

Katy OLB Chilsholm Hill (47) made hits all over the field against Atascocita and notched this sack last Friday. The Tiger defense kept the Eagles’ aerial offense in check, and Katy’s offensive duo of QB Caleb Koger and RB Seth Davis paid off in a 35-28 win. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

Katy senior RB Seth Davis (23), who has committed to play at Mississippi State, goes left as the Tiger offensive line battles to open a crease. Davis found that opening and turned this run into a decisive touchdown. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)