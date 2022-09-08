Deadline Nears For Children’S Illustrations For Libraries’ 75Th Anniversary

The dream of a Fort Bend County library system began 75 years ago – in 1947 – when 12 members of the Share-a-Book Club wanted books to be in the hands of every man, woman, and child in the county. Through perseverance and determination, and the overwhelming support of the citizens of Fort Bend County, those 12 women made their dream a reality.

From a humble beginning of 1,000 books, a temporary room at Rosenberg City Hall, and a bookmobile, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) has grown into a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art entity, with 11 libraries around the county. Could those 12 women — who decided to pioneer a library as their service project for the year – ever have imagined the magnitude of their dream or the countless lives that have been impacted by libraries over the past 75 years?

For its 75th anniversary, FBCL wants to look to the future once again – to the children whose hopes and dreams will shape the future of our communities. What do children think the future will look like? Do they envision flying cars or 3D video books? World peace or unicorns?

The library system invites children all around the county to share their hopes and dreams for the future by writing about or drawing a picture of what they hope the future will look like. Activity sheets can be found in the Youth Department at any FBCL location, or on FBCL’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ) by clicking on “Celebrating 75 Years” and selecting “Youth Activity.” The completed activity sheets can be dropped off at any FBCL location, or they can be scanned and emailed to celebrating@fortbend.lib.tx.us . The deadline for submissions is September 17.

The entries will be collected and become a part of FBCL’s Hopes for the Future book. The book will be included in a time capsule that will be opened at FBCL’s 100th anniversary in the year 2047! A copy of the book will also be kept at each FBCL location so that children can see their creations become part of a book in the library!

The time capsule will officially be closed during FBCL’s 75th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 8, at George Memorial Library in Richmond. It will be kept in the library’s Genealogy and Local History Department until it is opened once again in 2047.

There is no charge to participate in FBCL’s anniversary activities. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

FBCL – 75th Anniversary Activity Sheet