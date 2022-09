Jordan Ranch is offering a cornucopia of fall fun 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, during its Harvest Market at Sunset Farm, 30270 Jordan Crossing Blvd.

Freshly picked produce and creations by local artisans will be for sale, and a pumpkin patch will serve as a backdrop for photos. Live music and farm tours are also planned. Food trucks will have a variety of street eats for purchase.

The Jordan Ranch Harvest Market is free and open to the public.