The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s CommUNITY Initiative will host Dr. Stephen L. Klineberg, Ph.D and Dr. Jeronimo Cortina, Ph.D as they discuss the Cultural transformations, and Demographic patterns changes that have occurred within Fort Bend County. This event will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce sponsored by US Global Fuels.

Dr. Klineberg & Dr. Cortina will detail the cultural shifts within the Fort Bend County and changes that have occurred throughout the years that has made the county one of the most diverse counties in the nation. They both have a well-versed background and expertise in Urban Research and geographical information which gives them insight on the ecosystem within Fort Bend as far as citizens, attitudes, religions, and economic outlooks.

Dr. Klineberg has been shaping local thought on the ongoing trends in Houston for forty years. As the director of the annual “Kinder Houston Area Survey” (1982-2021), he has tracked the shifts in economic outlooks, demographic patterns, life experiences, attitudes, and beliefs among successive representative samples of Harris County residents, during four decades of remarkable change. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce respects the evolving diversity of our county and embraces this strength, understanding that diversity fosters innovation and creativity in our businesses thereby increasing performance. Only by learning and engaging with people and organizations that support this spectrum of diversity can we together make the Chamber, its members, and community stronger.

Dr. Cortina specializes in Latino politics, survey research, geographic information systems, and immigration. He is the author of numerous academic journals, books, and edited volumes, and he is the co-host of Party Politics, a podcast on Houston Public Media, and the political analyst for Telemundo-Houston.

Defining Our Demographic & Cultural Transformation