How To Use A Prong Collar For A Dog: Step By Step Guide

Dogs are man’s best friend. Looking through bare eyes it may seem they all are the same. But, in reality, every dog is uniquely different. Their behavior, thinking pattern, and understanding differs from one to another.

So, they need to be treated and trained uniquely. Mostly, dog trainers depend on positive reinforcement only training. But dogs who have behavioral issues or are just new to training need something special like a Prong Collar training.

Prong Collars are also known as Pinch Collars as its job is to sit around the dog’s neck and pinch the dog’s skin when commanded to notify the dog of a correction.

But, do you know how should you place a prong collar on a dog? Well, most new trainers and new pup owners make mistakes at the first step of fitting the Prong Collar on the dog.

The right way to do it is, fitting the collar at the base of the dog’s neck snugly. You’ve more to know about it. So, without further delay, let’s get into the details.

What Is A Prong Collar?

Prong Collar is a dog training tool that sits on the dog’s neck. The trainer applies a tug on the collar when the dog tries to pull hard on something that he/she shouldn’t to correct the behavior.

This collar has a wide controversy going all the time because of how it looks. As a newbie a Prong Collar would seem like a medieval torture tool. But trust me, it isn’t how it looks.

Prongs are set on the collar, which look sharp but aren’t sharp at all. The prongs pinch around the dog’s neck evenly to make the pup understand that it needs to correct itself.

Types Of Prong Collars

You’ll find different types of Prong Collars in the market. But you need to understand which one is the best for your dog. Generally, Herm Sprenger is the only company you’ll see making top notch quality Prong Collars.

They have varieties of Prong Collars. Let’s talk about some. You’ll find Chrome, Stainless Steel, Kurgan, Neck Tech and Keeper Collars from them.

Chrome Prong Collars are a good option for your early days of dog training. They work pretty well. But as putting on a Prong Collar on your dog requires pinching the prong, removing and reattaching it, the Chrome may get weak early.

So, a Stainless Steel Prong Collar can do the work. However, some dogs are allergic to the nickel of the Stainless Steel. So, you can try a Kurgan Prong Collar as well.

How To Use A Prong Collar For A Dog?

Usage of a Prong Collar matters crucially in dog training. Because, this collar can end up in any harmful situations if not used correctly. So, you must learn how to appropriately use a Prong Collar for a dog.

Step 1

Choose the right size prong collar for your dog at first. You can add or remove links to adjust the size perfectly.

Step 2

Ask your dog to sit and it is time to put on the Prong Collar on his neck. Unhook the Prong Collar and wrap it around to your dog’s neck.

Step 3

Snap the collar to close it. Then adjust the fittings pushing the collar upwards to the dog’s neck. Make sure the collar sits properly at the base of the dog’s neck.

If the Prong Collar is falling down or just hanging to the throat of the pup, you’ve got it totally wrong. Only when you ensure the collar snugly fits at the base of the dog’s neck right behind his ears and under the jawline, move on to training.

Step 4

After training, removing the Collar is also easy. Unhook the collar and simply remove it from the dog’s neck.

TIP: Use a Prong Collar specific leash while you train. A Prong Collar leash comes with two ends to attach collars. One for the Prong Collar and the other for the regular choke collar.

You must put both collars on the dog and attach them to the Prong Collar leash. It is necessary to do so, so that if anytime the Prong Collar falls off, you still have your furry friend connected to you.

Conclusion

As you’re still reading, let me guess this piece of writing about how to use a Prong Collar for a dog, has helped you get your answers.

You can train your beloved fur buddy on your own using a Prong Collar. The only thing you need to be most careful about is if the collar is put on right. Remember, do not leave your dog unattended while on a Prong Collar.

Only use the collar during training sessions. Because, Prong Collars are not meant to be used as their regular collar. You can let your dog be familiar with the collar by putting it on him some times back from the training session.

So, your pup will behave less aggressively and you would gain more success on the training purpose.

Are you worried, how to use a Prong Collar for a dog? Here is the best step by step guide for you.