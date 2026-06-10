Commissioner Lesley Briones to Host Hurricane Preparedness Workshop in Katy

Commissioner Lesley Briones is hosting a free Hurricane Preparedness Workshop to help residents stay safe and informed during the 2026 hurricane season. This workshop aims to provide residents with crucial information and resources they need to act quickly this hurricane season.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with emergency preparedness experts and community partners, including representatives from the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Harris County Flood Control District, Texas General Land Office, Texas Department of Emergency Management, American Red Cross, and more.

Residents can also visit Precinct 4’s hurricane preparedness website to access evacuation routes, emergency kit checklists, and trusted weather and flood information from local, state, and federal partners.

In the face of great instability at the federal level, Precinct 4 is doubling down on its commitment to support our residents before, during, and after any storm.

When: Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Where: Muslim American Society – Katy Center

1800 Baker Road

Houston, TX 77094