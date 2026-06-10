video thumbnail
Home BusinessesBooks GamesStory TimeLegal ProfilesArts/EntEduMed Profiles
Sports
Contact UsCrypto & InvtD.O.W gov
video thumbnail
  • Jun 10, 2026

Commissioner Lesley Briones to Host Hurricane Preparedness Workshop in Katy

Commissioner Lesley Briones is hosting a free Hurricane Preparedness Workshop to help residents stay safe and informed during the 2026 hurricane season. This workshop aims to provide residents with crucial information and resources they need to act quickly this hurricane season. 

Residents will have the opportunity to meet with emergency preparedness experts and community partners, including representatives from the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Harris County Flood Control District, Texas General Land Office, Texas Department of Emergency Management, American Red Cross, and more.

Residents can also visit Precinct 4’s hurricane preparedness website to access evacuation routes, emergency kit checklists, and trusted weather and flood information from local, state, and federal partners.

In the face of great instability at the federal level, Precinct 4 is doubling down on its commitment to support our residents before, during, and after any storm.

When: Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Muslim American Society – Katy Center
1800 Baker Road
Houston, TX 77094

Related Articles

Share this Entry

Business directory

Our Community Partners

Subscribe

Subscribe to our eNews!

Sign Up Now

Upcoming events

Click to check new events

Calendar
The Katy News Events Calendar

List your business

List your business today!

Business Directory

Contact The Katy News

Have a news tip, story idea, advertising question, or community announcement?

The Katy News
Serving Katy and the surrounding communities

General Inquiries: info@thekatynews.com
Advertising: ads@thekatynews.com
Article Submissions: articles@thekatynews.com

Phone: 281-396-3333

Follow Us

Copyright © The Katy News

Business Directory Add Listing
RestaurantsServicesReal EstateKatyFulshearBrookshireHoustonSugar Land
The Katy News