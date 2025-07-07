Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on the Devastating Flooding in Kerr County

“My heart is with the families who have lost loved ones to the horrific flooding in Kerr County and the surrounding region. To the families waiting for news, I am praying with you. As a mother of three young daughters, I cannot fathom the pain these families are experiencing. At least one child from Harris County Precinct 4 has still not been located. I am praying for these families, and my team and I stand ready to provide any support that is needed in the coming days.”

