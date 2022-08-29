Tips on keeping your dog safe from heat exhaustion in Sacramento

Sacramento can have especially hot days during the summer. How do you keep your dog safe from potential heat-related injuries in the summer months?

Summertime can be dangerous for dogs, as the heat can have health impacts on dogs of all shapes and sizes. More than three-quarters of dogs in the United States and Canada have seen some kind of heat issue.

Title: 77% of Pets Experience Symptoms of Extreme Heat

If you want to prevent your dog from experiencing these symptoms, you should proactively avoid scenarios that can create overheating, sunburns, and general heat issues. In Sacramento, where heat can get up to 93 degrees Fahrenheit in July, this is especially important. Here are a few tips for avoiding heat-related issues.

Always make it easy to access water

Water access can make it much easier for a dog to handle the hot summer months. Even if the weather is a bit warmer than is comfortable, water can be the difference between seriously overheating and having a great summer day. If you’re going to travel, remember that dogs can be picky, and you might want to train your dog to drink from a bowl they’re not used to.

Take your dog out during the cooler parts of the day

In general, the hottest part of the day is around 3 PM, and you’ll often see significant heat between about 2 PM-5 PM. If you want to make sure that your dog isn’t outside during the hottest parts of the day, you’ll want to take your dog out when it’s less than 75 degrees Fahrenheit, which may be in the early hours of the morning or after dark.

Keep your dog from walking on hot concrete

Whether it’s with protective booties, a doggy stroller, or simply by carrying your dog, it can be a good idea to avoid having your dog walking directly on the concrete. Concrete can often be very hot. It absorbs the heat, so even when the heat outside isn’t especially overwhelming, the concrete heat can be more than your dog’s sensitive paws can handle.

Allow your dog to have access to air conditioning

Air conditioning is a must for humans when temperatures get as high as they do in Sacramento during the summer, and it only makes sense that you should let your dog have some of that luxury as well. If you’re going out to work, either keep your dog indoors or ensure they have a covered area to take shelter in. A doggy door can also do wonders.

Don’t shave your dog for the summer

Some people shave dogs with long hair for the summer to avoid issues with heat exhaustion from the heavy hair. However, this can result in other issues, like sunburns. A dog’s hair keeps the UV rays from reaching your dog’s skin and acts as an insulator against the heat. Leave your dog’s hair long. If necessary, a slight trim can keep your dog’s fur from becoming matted.

How to handle overheating

The early warning signs of a pet overheating are often very visible. Your pet may start panting heavily and stop showing interest in walking, playing, and running. Your dog may also start digging to find cool dirt. If you start noticing any of these warning signs, remove your dog from the heat immediately. You can also book a virtual vet appointment in Sacramento to get immediate advice on how to handle heat exhaustion and what to do next.