Much-Anticipated Ori’Zaba’s Restaurant Opens in Sugar Land, Texas

People are driving for miles for flavor packed Ori’Zaba’s dishes.

Before the doors even opened for the first time, people were driving from as far away as San Antonio to the Houston area hoping to get fresh, healthy and delicious Mexican dishes from the Ori’Zaba’s in Sugar Land. When the San Antonio fans arrived unexpectedly, the Ori’Zaba’s team opened their doors and welcomed them in to try some of the dishes they were prepping in the test kitchen that day. Sugar Land Franchisee Owner Serge Ukawilu was delighted.

He explained, “When I went to Las Vegas to see if an Ori’Zaba’s franchise was what I wanted for my next venture, I instantly loved the food and the people. To see how much other people in the community and beyond enjoy the Ori’Zaba’s experience delights me. I’m so glad to be part of the community.”

The new restaurant located at 13513 University Boulevard #200 in Sugar Land, Texas will offer the same mouth-watering menu made with the freshest ingredients in the typical Ori’Zaba’s style.

Ukawilu, his wife and five children are proud to serve the community. He is a successful serial entrepreneur who has years of experience in the service and healthcare sectors. He is very passionate about his current venture with Ori’Zaba’s, the freshness of the food and wants to help expand the brand throughout Texas.

“We are so excited to be part of the Sugar Land community,” explained Ori’Zaba’s President Jennifer Howell. “By opening up more Ori’Zaba’s restaurants in our local communities, we hope to create substantial employment opportunities and support local economies while sharing our delicious dishes with more people.”

Ori'Zaba's has been expanding its unique franchise business model which allows existing and aspiring entrepreneurs to set up their very own scratch Mexican grill using a proven formula. The chain offers extensive training, tested operational systems and continuous support for franchisees to excel in their new venture.