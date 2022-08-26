NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit

Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due to its association with DVAM. Submissions will be displayed at Willowbrook Mall beginning October 3. The art pieces will be moved to the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts and displayed as a pop-up exhibit on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., after which they will return to Willowbrook Mall for the remainder of the month.

Art submissions will be available for purchase, and any proceeds from pieces submitted by non-clients will be considered a donation to NAM. Proceeds from artwork submitted by NAM clients will be given to the respective client(s).

Submissions are due by September 19, 2022 and should be dropped off at NAM, located at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, TX 77095. If an artist is unable to deliver a submission to NAM, they may contact Melissa Miller at mmiller@namonline.org .

The Family Violence Center is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence through crisis intervention, long-term support services, and through community violence and awareness prevention education. In the fiscal year 2020-2021, the FVC received more than 4,500 hotline calls from victims in crisis and individuals seeking assistance. They also offer year-round programs, workshops and different events that bring awareness to the domestic violence problem in the area.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.