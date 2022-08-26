Libraries Present Craft Programs For Adults In September

Fort Bend County Libraries will present hands-on programs in September for crafters who would like to learn new crafts or network and share ideas with others who appreciate crafting of all types. Find inspiration, get feedback, or simply enjoy the camaraderie of other crafters during these free events.

The schedule of activities in September is as follows:

“Fall-Themed Paper-Wreath Craft” – Tuesday, September 6, 2:00-3:00 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy.

Celebrate the Fall season by crafting a decorative paper wreath made from cardstock, old books, and a paper plate. Materials for this program are provided courtesy of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration required.

“No Glitter Please”Craft Club – Thursday, September 15, 2:00-3:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.

In this monthly craft club, which meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, craft enthusiasts of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Those attending should bring their projects and their own crafting supplies. Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available. Crafters are invited to come and go as time permits.

Nifty Needlers— Friday, September 16, 12:00 noon-1:30 pm, Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear.

Needlework enthusiasts of all experience levels who enjoy any type of crocheting, knitting, or sewing are invited to attend to get other needlecrafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Those attending should bring their own yarn, strings, and needles to start or finish a project, while chatting, networking, and enjoying the company of fellow needlecrafters. The group meets on the 3rd Friday of every month.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required at some of the classes. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).