1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser for Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club

The date is set, Oct. 1, for the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club 1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser and Community Fall Market. Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department, 2950 FM 359, Pattison, 77423.

Presale tickets are $10.00 per plate, which can be ordered through Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club at hamcconnell@gmail.com, or by calling 713-594-9297. Tickets bought at the door are $15.00. The serving line and tables to enjoy a good meal will be set up in the fire department’s meeting room.

The Fall Market opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m. Twenty-four booths will be set up in the fire station bay area where local vendors and artisans will be showing their wares and services. A (10×10) booth can be rented for $25.00. More information can be attained by emailing hamcconnell@gmail.com or calling 713-594-9297.

The worldwide mission of Lions Clubs International is vision care and to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants. Lions Clubs International is home to 1.4 million members. The Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club formed in 1947 celebrated its 75th anniversary in May of 2022. It presently has a membership of 28 members representing Katy, Brookshire, and Pattison communities. Brookshire-Pattison Lion member’s involvement range from as little a couple of years up to 48 years. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month and are potluck at 7:00 p.m. at the Pattison Volunteer Fire Station. Their lunch meeting is held at 11:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Patty’s Diner, 3811 Ave. G, Pattison.

Heather McConnell currently serves as the club Secretary and Treasurer and has been a Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club member for six years. Originally, she joined because her husband, Paul is a member and currently serves as President. She saw the good things the club was doing. She shared part of what the Lions Club has meant to her and her brother: diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of eleven. He had the opportunity to attend the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. The Texas Lions Camp is a residential summer camp for children with physical disabilities, type 1 diabetes, and cancer. “Texas Lions Camp was founded on the principal that every child is deserving of a happy childhood,” reads the TLC webpage. “By inviting children to participate in activities they may have otherwise believed out of their reach, we hope to help them improve their self-esteem and step into their life’s calling.” Through attending the camp for three years McConnell’s brother learned independence, self-confidence. The camp is funded 100 percent by the Lions.

At the local level, Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club, provides a U.S. flag to wave proudly at anyone’s home for $50 a year on those special American holidays. The Food Pantry provides food for those in need. A scholarship is awarded to a student in Royal ISD to further his or her education and help meet their goals in their life. During the freezing weather a couple of years ago, the club provided necessities and non-perishable food to three needy Brookshire area families. Used eyeglasses are collected and sent to the Conroe Noon Lions Club recycling center. The center determines the prescription, refurbishes the frames, and then returns the glasses to the Lions Club all over the world to give to an individual in need. The Brookshire-Pattison club works with Royal ISD to provide eye exams and then eyeglasses to students who need them. This year the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club plans to plant flowers in some of the local parks and at Christmas they plan to hold a Toy Drive for the children at Texas Children’s Hospital in Katy.

Again, the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club 1st Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser and Community Fall Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 1. Join the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club in serving and supporting the Community.

There’s still time to get your name on the advertisement placemats that will be on the tables during the luncheon. show your support of the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club.