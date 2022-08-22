Important Traffic Rules to Teach Children at an Early Age

There are several traffic and road safety rules that kids need to know. These rules can be tricky and, in some cases, difficult to understand. However, they are essential because they impact kids’ lives daily. Staying safe, respecting traffic laws, and understanding how one’s actions affect others’ lives are crucial life lessons that parents should teach their children from the earliest ages.

Why Is It Crucial to Teach Children about Road Safety at an Early Age?

The youngest members of society should be taught about road safety and what to do if they are involved in a traffic incident. So often, young people are exposed to others’ risky behaviors on the road and have a deeper understanding of how to avoid being injured. Many children have also heard about someone in their community who has lost their life on the road. This knowledge gives kids a greater appreciation for the importance of road safety, even if we talk about crossing the street or riding their bikes in the neighborhood. So let’s get started!

Crossing the Street

One of the most important traffic laws to teach children at a young age is always to cross the street safely. This includes using crosswalks, bridges, elevated walkways, and intersections. Children are small and are more difficult to see than adults, so it is essential to teach them proper safety habits. If you have little children, it is especially important to train them to stay on sidewalks and avoid crossing the road where they are not supposed to.

Traffic Signs

While children do not need to learn how to drive a car yet, certain important traffic laws and signs should be taught at a young age. They should be taught to obey stop signs and traffic signals. This can include the colors of traffic lights and the meaning of pedestrian signals. They should also know how to obey “walking man” signals. Children should always face oncoming traffic and never cross a road with their backs turned.

Crossing at a Curve or Running on the Street

One of the most important traffic laws to teach children early is not to cross the road between parked cars. This may sound like common sense, but many children simply don’t think about the implications of this decision. Moreover, children are smaller than adults, and the presence of cars can make them less visible to motorists. Also, running in the street between parked or moving cars is essential to keep the children safe. Nevertheless, these laws are not just about kids’ safety but car drivers’ safety.

Walking on Sidewalks

Kids are very prone to running on the street and across the street without heeding the traffic laws. Kids can get distracted easily and run into the road, so you should train them to keep their distance from traffic. Also, when you let them walk on the road, use the sidewalk instead of the street itself. You should not push or pull them to reach the other side, but teach them how to cross the road safely.

Railroad Tracks

It is important to include railroad tracks in your lessons. Railroad tracks are dangerous. To avoid an accident, cross railroad tracks at a public grade crossing and stop well away from the track. Observe railroad warning devices and listen to the train whistle when crossing the tracks. Children should never run or walk on railroad tracks, especially on the sides.

Bottom Line

You must start with the basics when teaching young kids about road safety. Explain the importance of crossing the street safely, how to identify the authorities, and how to read traffic signs. Then, as the child grows, you can introduce them to road safety resources, educational materials – like the Tuttle Twins books about the law -games, software, and even driving-related materials, as your kid will most likely want a car in a few years.

During your educational sessions with the kids, start by asking simple questions, such as what the red light on a crosswalk means. Next, discuss how to cross the road safely and identify safe places to play. After that, go beyond basic traffic laws and introduce new ones. If you travel with your kids by car or other means of transportation, make every trip a teaching moment. The simple act of driving with kids offers plenty of opportunities to discuss rules, laws, and traffic dos and don’ts.

In conclusion, there are many traffic laws and road safety rules that kids should learn and understand. If you work with your child and explain everything to them, they will gain the knowledge needed to stay safe, protect others, and even become amazing drivers.