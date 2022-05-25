The Best Child Safety Tips When Driving With Kids

Driving can often be a nerve wracking experience for adults, but adding children into the picture brings another level of awareness for safety and surrounding environments. Although car accidents are sometimes an unavoidable, unfortunate part of life, there are certain child safety guidelines that parents can follow to ensure their kids stay safe while on the road.

Use Car Seats Appropriate for All Stages of Childhood

One of the most important safety considerations for parents driving with their kids is to ensure they use the right type of car seat appropriate for the child’s age and size. When selecting the right car seat for their child, parents can use the online Car Seat Finder Tool to select the car seat that is right for their child as well as utilize the Car Seat Inspection Finder Tool to ensure the seat is appropriately anchored within the car. As children grow, additional car seat safety options like seatbelt extenders, car seat safety head support options, and car seat canopies or window shades can provide ultimate protection when driving with kids.

Engage Child Locks

Although some newer cars lock the doors from the inside automatically once a vehicle starts moving, older cars may have a manual or automatic child safety feature that requires attention. When driving with the child safety feature on, the car doors will remain locked from the inside ensuring that no wandering hands accidentally open a door while driving that could result in a bad accident or injury.

Install a Baby Car Seat Mirror

For children in rear view facing car seats, parents cannot get a good look at the child just by looking in the rearview mirror, so the use of a baby car seat safety mirror may be beneficial when checking on kids in the backseat. This type of mirror attaches to the front of the car seat so parents can visualize their child either by taking a quick glance back at the mirror or seeing the reflection in the rearview mirror to ensure their child is okay. Although taking your eyes off the road at any time can be dangerous, utilizing mirrors to take a quick glance at a crying baby is much safer than not having one at all.

Always Stop if Necessary

No matter how many safety features parents install in their cars to keep their kids safe while driving, an incessantly crying child can often instill panic into parents, especially while on the road. If you are dealing with a problem on the road, be mindful that you can always stop to assess the situation in a safe manner. If driving on local roads, parents can easily pull over into a safe parking lot to address their child’s needs. When driving on the highway, it’s best not to stop along the shoulder, but instead take the next exit to safely avoid traffic and ensure your child’s safety before continuing on your journey.

Stay Focused

In this day and age it’s easier than ever for drivers to get distracted by all types of things from bringing cellphones to moving billboards or even our own internal monologues. One of the most important safety rules to remember while driving at all times is to stay focused on the road. Cell Phones should be silenced or turned on do not disturb mode and placed in a secure area out of the driver’s reach to avoid accidents while driving. Additionally, parents should get in the habit of always checking the back seat before exiting a vehicle. Sometimes we forget how easy it is to be on autopilot and children can easily be left in the backseat of a hot car by distracted adults. Parents may want to consider placing an important item such as a wallet or cellphone in the back seat with their child to ensure everyone is accounted for when exiting the vehicle.

Avoid Eating in the Car

In addition to creating a distraction while driving, allowing children to eat in the car can also pose a risk as it may create a choking hazard. If a child begins to choke on something while their parent is driving, it’s possible that the parent may not realize or be able to address the situation in a timely manner, resulting in a potentially life threatening emergency situation.

By following these simple car safety steps, parents can ensure their kids stay safe on the way to their final destination. Additionally, practicing good driving techniques and following car safety rules anytime you are behind the wheel of a vehicle can greatly reduce the risk of automobile related accidents, especially when driving with kids.