How to Select The Best Pet Transport Company In Australia?

When you’re making travel plans or moving to another city, you’re sure to be thinking about pet transport. There’s no way you’re leaving your furry friends behind or entrusting them to inexperienced, insensitive hands. That’s where your search for the best pet transport in Melbourne or other Australian city begins.

Read online reviews, and get recommendations from friends, family, and co-workers who have used a particular service. Plan well ahead of your trip to gather all the information you need. Make a list of all your needs. Then, take time and effort to meet with the company staff and clear all your doubts.

Air Transport

In case of a long trip, air transportation is a better option. Research the animal travel guidelines for airlines for pet transport in Melbourne or elsewhere. Your pet must be:

More than 8 weeks old

Not be aggressive

Be in good health, not injured, on medication, or have had recent treatment or surgery

Your precious pooch or kitty shouldn’t be pregnant or have recently given birth, do not weigh more than 65kg along with the carrier. Certain breeds and species are prohibited in Australia.

Ground Transport

Select a ground shipping transportation company that specializes in carrying animals. They must have the relevant experience, licenses, training, and sensitivity. The driver and staff should ask the right questions about your pet’s nature, habits, and health.

Some offer group transport, but this is not a good option unless your pet is calm and comfortable with other animals. The type of crate used should be sturdy, of good quality, non-toxic material, large enough, and well-ventilated.

While talking to the company staff, ensure that they provide door-to-door service and don’t make unnecessary stops along the way.

Pick transportation with climate control and check about regulating the temperature and suitable ventilation.

If the journey is more than 4 hours long, your pet will need a respite. Ensure that your dog is cared for and stays safe if they are let out for exercise en route. Long journeys have to be a food and poop stop at regular intervals. In addition, clean water should be given.

Pick a professional pet transportation company and not a regular moving firm. Professionals are trained and experienced in dealing with animals. In addition, they are members of prestigious associations such as the International Pet and Animal Transport Association. This ensures that they follow best practices and stay up to date on the latest regulations in the industry.

Finally, don’t worry too much, or you’ll transfer your stress to your pet!