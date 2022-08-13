You can make a YouTube intro video for free with Doratoon in four easy steps. Sign up for a free account. Select a video template. Edit the template using the tool sets available. Preview and share your video.

How to Make an Intro for YouTube Online for Free

Are you looking for the best way to capture the attention of your online audience with a show-stopping intro? You are not alone. Most successful YouTubers invest some thought and effort into creating powerful intro videos to educate viewers about their content and also build brand awareness.

Of course, you don’t need professional skills or motion design and video editing experience to use Doratoon intro maker online. In this post, we will share the step-by-step guide on how to use this tool in making an intro video for your YouTube channel.

Part 1: How to Make Intro for YouTube Online for Free

It is easy to capture the attention of your viewers and convert them into subscribers and loyal fans with the right video intro. To create an effective and attention-grabbing video, you need the best intro making tool and that is where Doratoon comes in.

Doratoon is highly intuitive and requires no skills or technical knowledge. The software offers millions of animations, royalty-free stock pictures, backgrounds, templates, and a host of others to make your task easy. The best part is that it is super easy to use. You can make an intro with Doratoon using a plethora of tool sets available on the platform.

Step-by-step Guide on How to Make Intro for YouTube Online for Free

Now that you understand how effective Doratoon YouTube intro maker free is, it’s time to see how it works. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make your YouTube intro video using Doratoon:

Step One: Go to the official website of Doratoon and sign up for a free account.

Step Two: Choose your preferred video template from the plethora of options available.

Step Three: Click the “Edit” button to edit your chosen template. You can change backgrounds, images, fonts, and colors.

Step Four: Preview your intro video and download it to your system. You can then upload it to your YouTube channel.

That’s how easy it is to make a YouTube video intro using this free intro maker.

Part 2: Tips to Make an Effective YouTube Intro Video

According to recent studies, about 82% of online traffic is from video marketing, and on average; about 1.6 billion users spend time watching online videos each day. With a well-crafted YouTube intro, you can get your audience hooked to your brand forever.

Now, the keyword is “a well-crafted” intro. In other words, not all intro videos will enjoy high viewership. So, how can you make an effective YouTube intro video that will enjoy high viewership and conversion to subscribers and loyal fans?

Choose the Right YouTube Intro Video Template

You must be clear on your brand elements before you start making online videos. What personality does your brand represent? What tone of voice is perfect for your brand positioning? What are the demographics of your audience? What is their social profile?

With a good understanding of your brand, you can choose an intro video template that fits the profile. The good news is that Doratoon has a huge library of templates you can explore. You are sure to find the perfect template that works best for your brand and intro video.

Choose the Right Media Elements

Videos are driven by visual elements. Therefore, you must select the right media to create a highlight impactful intro video for your YouTube channel.

You can upload video clips and photos to Doratoon and you can also explore the millions of royalty-free videos and photos on the platform. Simply drag and drop the media into your project and adjust it based on your requirement.

Be Creative with Text and Layout

When creating a YouTube intro video, your brand personality should take precedence. This is where you customize your layout and text to make your brand bloom.

Doratoon offers different video and style texts that you can explore. You can also add music and sound effects from a plethora of licensed songs available in Doratoon’s library.

Leverage AI Dubbing for Text-to-Speech

To make it easy for your audience to understand every word of your intro video, implement the text-to-speech feature of the YouTube intro maker tool. Doratoon offers AI Dubbing that helps you convert texts to speech.

You can select the voice character that suits your brand personality for your intro video. You will be amazed at the quality of the final project.

Use AI Drawing

If your YouTube videos deal with complex topics, AI Drawing is a great way to simplify the topics. Doratoon offers this tool and it works by predicting the drawing or shapes that will fit your ideas and concept. The whole idea is to make your intro video seamless and easy to create while making it highly effective.

Best Practices in Creating YouTube Intro Videos

While using an intro maker free tool for your YouTube intro is a smart choice, you have to make some input in ensuring you have an effective intro video. Here are the best practices to follow when creating your video:

Let the branding be consistent and clear. Your brand colors should be consistent and you should include your channel name, logo, and a catchy tagline. Also, remember to add captivating sound effects or music.

Animate your Text to engage your audience. When introducing your viewers to your video, animate text and even your tagline. You will find a huge collection of text styles, colors, and fonts that you can use.

Customize Your Content. While using a YouTube intro maker free tool, make sure you don’t leave the template as it is. Make sure you customize it to suit your brand needs. Combine the right animated texts, consistent branding, and right sound effects to make your content stand out.

Conclusion

Overall, your YouTube video should fall within ten seconds to avoid losing your audience’s attention. Although it’s very short, it requires planning and thought to make it effective. Follow the guide highlighted in this post to make your YouTube intro video an attractive magnet for your audience.