Painting a Home Can Protect It from Wear and Tear!

One of the most important things you can do to increase your home’s overall real estate value is to ensure that the interior and exterior walls are well-maintained and looking their best. It means painting the walls, trim, and other surfaces regularly. It will lend your home more attractiveness and protect it from early signs of wear and tear. The regular painting will also make it easier to spot any problems that may arise, such as cracks or water damage, and address them before they become serious. Some DIY people may want to do it themselves. However, you can contact a local contractor to give your lovely house a professional touch.

Wide-ranging interior and exterior painting services

Stucco

Stucco is a plaster-like material (a mix of cement, sand, and water) used for coating walls and ceilings. The durable material is resistant to fire, weather, and insects and can last many years with proper maintenance. One can mix it with color pigments to produce stimulating effects. Stucco typically involves a three-coat process, with the first coat being a scratch coat, the second being a brown coat, and the third being the finish coat. Make sure the contractor specializes in painting all types of stucco, from traditional to modern. Also, it should be the best paints and materials.

Drywall & plaster

Drywall and plaster are popular construction materials used in homes and offices today. While they share similarities in appearance, they are pretty different. Drywall can be wallboard made from gypsum and then covered with paper or fabric. Plaster, on the other hand, applies directly to the wall. Drywall is typical in new construction and is easier to install than plaster. Plaster is standard in older homes, though. If you plan to paint your walls, drywall or plaster can be a good option. However, remember that each type of material requires different preparation and painting techniques. So don’t forget to assess whether your contractor can handle it.

Fascia & wood trim

Fascia and wood trim repairs can be daunting, but the right tools and a little knowledge can make it relatively easy. The person needs to assess the damage first before doing anything else. If the damage is extensive, it may require replacing the entire trim. As per the damage, one needs to gather all the supplies. For minor damage, some wood filler and a little paint can come in handy. A professional may fill the holes with wood filler and let it dry if it’s minor damage. Once dry, he would sand it down and paint it over. For more extensive damage, the professional will cut the damaged piece off and glue a new piece of trim in its place. Once the glue is dry, he can sand and paint the frame to match the rest of the work.

