Texas Parents Concerned About Growing Social Media Risks for Teens

TEXAS — As social media continues to play a major role in the daily lives of teenagers, many Texas parents are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential risks these platforms may pose to their children’s mental health, safety, and overall well-being.

According to recent studies and reports from child safety advocates, teenagers today spend several hours each day on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and other online communities. While these platforms can provide opportunities for learning, creativity, and connection, experts warn that excessive use may also expose young people to cyberbullying, harmful content, scams, online predators, and mental health challenges.

Parents across Texas are raising questions about how much screen time is too much and whether social media companies are doing enough to protect younger users.

Mental Health Concerns

Mental health professionals have expressed concerns that excessive social media use can contribute to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, sleep disruption, and feelings of social isolation among some teenagers.

Experts note that constant exposure to highly edited photos, videos, and online lifestyles can create unrealistic expectations and pressure for young users who may compare themselves to what they see online.

While not every teenager experiences negative effects, many parents are looking for ways to help their children develop healthier digital habits.

Cyberbullying Remains a Major Issue

Cyberbullying continues to be one of the most common concerns reported by parents and educators.

Unlike traditional bullying, online harassment can follow a child home through their phone, tablet, or computer. Hurtful comments, fake accounts, embarrassing photos, and targeted messages can spread quickly and remain online for extended periods.

School districts throughout Texas have implemented programs designed to educate students about responsible online behavior and digital citizenship.

Online Scams Targeting Teens

Cybersecurity experts are also warning families about a growing number of online scams specifically targeting younger users.

Some of the most common scams include:

Fake giveaways

Phishing messages

Gaming account theft

Cryptocurrency scams

Fake influencer promotions

Fraudulent job offers

CAPTCHA malware scams

These scams often attempt to steal passwords, financial information, or personal data.

What Parents Can Do

Child safety experts recommend several steps parents can take:

Maintain open conversations about online activity.

Set reasonable screen time limits.

Monitor privacy settings.

Encourage offline activities and family time.

Teach children how to recognize scams and suspicious messages.

Report cyberbullying and harmful content when encountered.

Experts also recommend that parents regularly review the apps and platforms their children use and stay informed about emerging online trends.

A Growing Conversation Across Texas

As technology continues to evolve, families, schools, lawmakers, and technology companies are all part of an ongoing conversation about how to balance the benefits of social media with the need to protect young users.

Many parents agree that social media is not going away, but they believe stronger education, parental involvement, and online safety awareness can help reduce risks while allowing teens to benefit from technology responsibly.

Community Question

Do you believe social media is helping or hurting today’s teenagers?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

The Katy News will continue covering issues that impact Texas families, students, and communities.