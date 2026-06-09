Texas Residents Warned About Growing AI Scams That Sound More Real Than Ever

TEXAS — Artificial intelligence is changing the way people work, communicate, and do business. Unfortunately, criminals are also using AI to create more convincing scams that are becoming increasingly difficult to detect.

Cybersecurity experts are warning Texans to be on high alert as AI-powered scams continue to spread across the country. From cloned voices to fake videos and realistic phishing messages, scammers are using advanced technology to trick victims into sending money, sharing personal information, or giving access to financial accounts.

The Rise of AI Voice Cloning

One of the fastest-growing scams involves AI voice cloning.

Using only a few seconds of audio from social media videos, online interviews, or public recordings, scammers can create a voice that sounds remarkably similar to a real person.

Victims have reported receiving calls that appear to come from a child, grandchild, spouse, or friend claiming they are in trouble and urgently need money.

In many cases, the voice sounds so realistic that family members believe they are speaking with their loved one.

Fake Videos and Deepfakes

Artificial intelligence can also generate realistic videos known as “deepfakes.”

These videos may show public figures, celebrities, business leaders, or even local residents appearing to say things they never actually said.

Experts warn that deepfakes could be used to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, commit fraud, or damage reputations.

As the technology improves, distinguishing real videos from fake ones is becoming increasingly challenging.

AI-Powered Phishing Attacks

Traditional phishing emails often contained spelling mistakes and poor grammar.

Today’s AI-generated phishing messages can appear professional, personalized, and convincing.

Scammers use AI to research targets and craft messages that mimic banks, government agencies, employers, delivery services, and trusted businesses.

These messages often contain links designed to steal passwords, banking information, or personal data.

Social Media Is a Major Target

Many AI scams begin with information gathered from social media.

Public posts, videos, photos, and personal details can provide scammers with enough information to impersonate someone or build trust with potential victims.

Cybersecurity professionals encourage users to review privacy settings and carefully consider what information they share publicly online.

How to Protect Yourself

Experts recommend the following steps:

Never send money based solely on a phone call.

Verify emergencies by contacting family members directly.

Use a family safe word for emergencies.

Enable multi-factor authentication on important accounts.

Be cautious of unexpected messages requesting personal information.

Verify suspicious videos or audio recordings through trusted sources.

Keep software and security tools updated.

If something feels unusual or creates a sense of urgency, experts recommend slowing down and verifying the information before taking action.

Texas Families and Businesses at Risk

AI scams do not only target individuals.

Businesses across Texas are increasingly facing attacks involving fake invoices, impersonated executives, fraudulent wire transfer requests, and AI-generated customer service scams.

Small businesses are often attractive targets because they may have fewer cybersecurity protections in place than larger organizations.

A Growing Challenge

Artificial intelligence offers tremendous benefits, but it is also creating new opportunities for criminals.

Law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity experts, and consumer protection organizations continue to educate the public about these emerging threats, but awareness remains one of the strongest defenses.

As AI technology becomes more advanced, experts say Texans should expect scammers to become even more sophisticated.

Community Question

If you received a phone call that sounded exactly like a family member asking for money, would you know how to verify it was really them?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

The Katy News encourages readers to stay informed and report suspected scams to local law enforcement and appropriate consumer protection agencies.