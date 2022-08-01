New Fulshear City Hall Almost Finished

By: Tom Behrens

At the Fulshear City Council Meeting of July 19, City Manager, Jack Harper shared that buildout of building A, the two story building of the City Hall structure is 90 percent complete. New furniture has been brought in is assembled, and the final millwork in the court room is complete. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Harper. The A/C was scheduled to installed July 27. “To date we have spent $5.4 million,” added Harper. Expected completion dates: Building A, early August; building B, mid-August. “We should be able to have city council meetings and court in the month of October.”

Annexation and the different services connected annexation consumed most of the present Council members time. In attendance were Mayor Aaron Groff, At-Large Position 1 Kent Pool, At-Large Position 2 Jason Knape, District 1 Sarah B. Johnson, District 2 Debra Cates, District 5 and Kaye Kahlich; District 4, Joel Patterson absent and Mayor Pro-Tem, Lisa Martin absent.

Annexation:

Institute annexation proceedings to enlarge and extend the boundary limits of the City of Fulshear 13.121 acres of land out of the L. A. Waters located in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City and then annexing the land into the city limits of Fulshear, classifying the land as a semi-urban residential district, approve extension of full municipal services to one or more of the areas . A later survey corrected the size form 13.121 acres to 13,017 acres.

Consent Items:

Approval of minutes from regular meeting June 21, 2022

Approval of to approve the May 2022 financial report for the General and Utility funds.

Approval of County Tax Assessor’s Tax Write Off request.

Approval of the Interlocal Agreement for the collection of taxes.

Approval of Mews at Cross Creek Ranch Final Plat.

Approval of the purchase of Badger Meter Data.

Motion made to approve remaining items, seconded, and carried.

Master Sign Plan:

Consideration to approve and update the Tamarron and Cross Creek master sign plan.

A Master Sign is defined as the signage built by community builder identifying the subdivision. These master signs can be found at the entrance to the communities, and often located in a roundabout in the community. A lengthy discussion among Council members centered on the signs on the roundabouts concerning safety, help or hinder traffic flow, aesthetic value, and other questions. Some examples voiced were that roundabouts functioned better than street signs indicating what community was located, entrance or exit from the communities could be found when a driver was in this area, and obstruction of sight lines for drivers. Mayor Groff expressed that he would like to see a consistent industry standard regarding installation of Master Signs in Roundabouts.

Motion was made to deny approval of Tamarron and Cross Creek Ranch Master Sign plans. More discussion was needed between the City and the Community developers.

Consideration and approval of a commercial contract between the City of Fulshear and the Fulshear Development Corporation for certain real property situated in Fort Bend County, 30603 FM 1093, Fulshear, Tx 77441 be moved to Aug. 5, 2022 as Economic Development Committee did not a required at their meeting to discuss contract.

The City of Fulshear City Council meeting was adjourned for the evening.