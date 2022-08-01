Lei, Galloway Earn Katy/Cypress Season Golf Honors

By Terry Carter

Junior golfers learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday as Seven Lakes senior Timothy Lei and Cinco Ranch senior Reagan Galloway earned Katy/Cypress Player of the Year honors from the Beltway Junior Golf Tour.

Playing at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch, both athletes accumulated points during summer tournament season. Neither won the 18-hole season finale as they had placed high in many earlier events.

Lei finished tied for second on Wednesday, firing a 4-over-par 75, which helped him to jump into the season points lead in the Boys’ Gold Division. Katy’s Nicholas Taggart shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the Gold Division.

“This (award) gives me more confidence for the upcoming year,” Lei said after his round, which led to the season points award.

Other top Katy finishers in the Boys’ Golf Division included: SaiSumit Bandi (75), Matthew Lei (79), Carson Kosina (82), Ben Propes (82).

In the Boys’ Silver Division, Tyson Nelson (83) captured top honors ahead of Brady Baxmann (85), Dylan Bertrand (85), Drew Kutra (85) and Carter Shelton (85).

In the 9-hole division, Richmond’s Drew Laffere (38) defeated Houston’s Winston Beebe (39) by a single shot.

GIRLS’ GOLF RESULTS

Galloway led the Girls’ Diamond Division nearly all summer, accumulating points through his consistency to play. She shot 102, finishing 13th, and Galloway easily captured the season point total by playing in nearly all summer golf tournaments.

“I played seven tournaments, and I placed third in one,” Galloway said, whose consistency earned her the season’s top award.

Incoming Tompkins freshman Isabella Zimmerle won the Girls’ Diamond Division with a 78 to edge Chloe Dang (79) and Kay Song (80) for the medalist honors.

In the Girls’ Platinum Division, Ava Perez fired an 87 to edge Shyanne Johnson (88), Jennie Dong (89) and Carly Allen (91) for top honors.

In the 9-hole division, Tomball’s Sarah Marquardt finished with a strong round of 37 to capture top honors.