NoBroker packers and movers review Hyderabad city  – Best Choice for Packing & Moving Quickly

Hyderabad is undoubtedly a beautiful city, but the only thing that disappointed me about Hyderabad is that there is not much online or offline information about reliable service providers. Just a few months ago, I was planning to move from a rented flat in Mallapur to a new apartment in the posh area of ​​Banjara Hills. One of the most critical factors when shifting is packing and unpacking. After searching for the perfect supplier, I quickly learned that it was a difficult task. One has to put some effort into hiring packers or movers in Hyderabad to pack, load and unload all your belongings in your vehicle on the premises. Some even offer to help you unload and organize your belongings in your new home. According to my colleagues, the Nobroker web portal lists traders from the owners. After reading the NoBroker Packers and Mover Review Hyderabad, I was happy and surprised that many praised the service style of the provider.

How Does One Book Packers and Movers Service in Hyderabad on NoBroker?

While reading my NoBroker packers and movers review, all the readers must be wondering is how does one go about checking the price and booking the service? Let me assure you that the process is pretty simple, and the entire booking cycle can be done in just a few minutes!

Step 1 – Download the Nobroker mobile application on your Android or Apple phone and search for packers and movers. OR

You can also visit their website at Nobroker.in and search from your computer directly.

Step 2 – Enter the city that you want; in my case, it was Hyderabad (obviously!), and then the app or the website will show you, several vendors, with no broker movers and packers review and ratings given by actual users who have used the vendors for the services!

Step 3 – Enter essential details such as the current location (Madhapur), a detailed list of furniture items, and the drop location (Banjara Hills). This is important as the actual quote of the service will be determined by the information you disclose!

Step 4 – Once you have entered the details, you will get quotes for the “Lite” and “Advanced” packages for the packers and movers. I chose the advanced package as I had heavy furniture items and plenty of electronic things that needed extra care while packing and shifting. Unfortunately, the vendor I decided was changing me for around Rs. 10,000!

Step 5 – Once everything was finalized, I was pleasantly surprised to know that Nobroker had appointed a dedicated “relationship manager” who would help me during this entire process!

Packing Process was Organized and Easy!

On the day of the arranged meeting, I received a call at 10:00 a.m. from the bank advisor assigned to me by Nobroker. He told me the salesman had left full trucks and would be at the house in 30 minutes. These details may seem small at first, but they will save you a lot of time and effort in the long run, which is one of the reasons I decided to do a comprehensive review of NoBroker packages and movers. With packing supplies and a delivery truck, the sales associates arrived at my apartment complex on schedule. One thing that I agree with many other no broker company reviews is that their customer service is top class. The first question they asked was about fragile furniture, and I explained that I needed extra care when packing and packing. I have many valuable tools, utensils, mirrors and technology items such as the TV, microwave and fridge that need extra padding when packing. After that, the suppliers started packing, and I was informed about the progress of the whole process by asking if my contribution was needed.

On moving day, I was relieved to know they arrived on time and had all the necessary packing materials, especially for my gadgets and furniture. They are professionally dressed and wear gloves and masks. The entire packing process took only 2 hours, and the materials used were excellent. As advertised in the NoBroker packers and movers review, everything is more than reasonable, from the carton to the bubble wrap and label, which prompts me to write a NoBroker movers and packers review and inform everyone about the various benefits!

Transport and Unpacking – With Utmost Care and Comfort

My game took three days from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. During these three days, the NoBroker manager kept me informed. Finally, my stuff reached Ahmedabad, and I was relieved that nothing was damaged. Handling is simple. In the end, I found that many of the NoBroker movers and packers reviews I read were accurate, and the moving professionals were very efficient with their time. For example, contractors move furniture from the ground floor to the fourth floor using stairs and service elevators when it is unloaded. The seller asked if I wanted to loosen the fragile furniture before putting it in the kitchen, bedroom and living room. I happily agreed after witnessing the staff gently handling the crockery and chinaware and placing them exactly where I wanted them (the salespeople were so polite, as the broker-free movers and packers review showed). The staff also regrouped and helped set up larger pieces of furniture such as my beds, sofa set, dining table and desk.

Conclusion

Look, I had zero NoBroker complaints, and honestly speaking, I had a much better experience of packing and moving thanks to the professionals assigned by NoBroker. This NoBroker packers and movers review of Hyderabad city has been written with transparency, and I hope that it helps you make your moving process more straightforward and stress-free! So do visit NoBroker if you’d like to take a look at their packers and mover offerings.