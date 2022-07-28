Junior Golfers Headline Katy Tour Championship

By Terry Carter

Nearly 100 junior golfers are playing for local golf glory today at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch, and nearly Katy golfers like Carson Kosina and Reagan Galloway are leading the way.

With Golfer of the Year honors scheduled to be awarded this afternoon after 18 holes in the grueling heat, the junior golf season concludes today on the Beltway Junior Golf Tour with the Katy/Cypress Tour Championship.

In the boys’ Gold Division, Kosina has amassed 5,250 points this season. He will play golf at Jordan in the fall. Seven Lakes senior Timothy Lei enters today’s final event, trailing Kosina by 650 points with 4,600, according to tournament official Sean Ewing, who also is the Seven Lakes golf coach. Matthew Lei, also playing at Seven Lakes, is also competing among the top junior male golfers.

In the girls’ Diamond Division, Cinco Ranch incoming senior Reagan Galloway also teed off at 11:30 on Wednesday. She has a commanding season point lead with 4,300 points in six events. Atascocita’s McKenzie Bailey is second at 2,800. Tompkins standout Annika Choi and Seven Lakes talent Kay Song, as well as incoming Tompkins freshman Isabella Zimmerly, will also be in the hunt today.

Most divisions teed off in a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. and are expected to finish about 3:30-4 p.m. today.