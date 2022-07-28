A look at some of greyhound racing’s most iconic stadia

This year’s greyhound racing action has been as good as any other year in recent history. It’s no surprise, the dogs are well trained and trainers are getting better and better. The competition at the top of the sport is incredibly intense, which is a key aspect of the entertainment. Another aspect, which shouldn’t be ignored, is the nature of the racecourse itself.

The atmosphere of an evening at the track has to be experienced to fully understand why it is that spectators keep on flocking back. The time between races is the most important part. Whether spending time grabbing something to eat or drink, taking a look at the greyhound betting, or just talking to other punters about the evening’s runners, there are plenty of ways for fans to pass the time between races as the atmosphere builds before the dogs burst from the traps.

There’s no experience quite like an evening at the racecourse, and we’ve taken the time to list some of the most iconic stadia in the UK below.

Perry Barr Stadium

One of the oldest greyhound tracks still operating in the UK, it was constructed in the 1920s. It still has an art deco-style façade, although it has been upgraded in the time since. Most recently, it was expanded in 2007, and the glass-fronted restaurant and executive suites give it an impressive touch of modernity.

As befits such a historic stadium, it now hosts four of the original classic races: the St Leger, Laurels, Oaks, and Scurry Gold Cup. It was awarded the Laurels and Oaks in 2021 and, following that decision, Perry Barr is a must visit for any UK greyhound fan.

Central Park

Located in Sittingbourne, Kent, this stadium often flies under the radar. A relatively modern stadium, it was constructed in 1990. Financial problems dogged its early years, and the track’s future looked uncertain. However, since then the stadium has gone from strength to strength.

Now the premier racecourse for hurdling in the UK, Central Park is capable of packing 6,000 spectators in for the top hurdling events on the calendar. It hosts both the Grand National and the Springbok, and Central Park is truly an iconic venue for hurdling fans.

Nottingham Greyhound Stadium

Another modern track, the racecourse in Nottingham was renovated and expanded in 2008, almost 30 years after it opened in 1980. The stadium has won numerous awards, and has been a key factor in the growth of the sport in the Midlands over recent decades.

The stadium has hosted the English Greyhound Derby after it switched from Towcester in 2019, and also hosts the Select Stakes, Puppy Classic, Eclipse, and the Guineas. With so many top-level competitions taking place on the track, there are plenty of opportunities for punters to take in the atmosphere of the stadium.

Pelaw Grange Stadium

North of Chester-le-Street, Pelaw Grange has a long history as an independent, unlicensed racecourse. Historically, it has had strong links to the local mining community, and those links have made it a regional favourite in the North East.

In 2005, owners Jeff and Theresa McKenna applied to the National Greyhound Racing Club, and the track was no longer independent. Despite the change, the stadium continues to be important to the greyhound racing community in the area and, having owned the racecourse since 1965, the McKennas have taken it from strength to strength.