Instagram growth – heard about it? What are we talking about, of course you have! Nowadays, success equals Instagram and, as such, Instagram is becoming harder and harder to use to make a name for yourself. This is because there is so much competition, and that means that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to gain followers and interest. Yet, so many people seem to manage it.

There are normally only two reasons for this. Firstly, the said IG account is that of somebody in the spotlight: somebody in the arts or a sportsperson, OR they have used an Instagram growth service. This is becoming more and more of a popular option, yet most of us go into this somewhat blinded, not knowing which service to use or to trust.

Not only are there many different companies to choose from, there are also two different types of growth. Let’s explore these a bit more.



Automated Growth Service

This is the original Instagram growth service. This system was somewhat revolutionary at the time, using something called bots (yeah, we’re sure you’ve heard of them) to achieve growth. Yet, the popularity of this was short-lived, as people quickly discovered that growth was achieved with both inactive and fake accounts, meaning you’d never truly receive an increase in interaction from anybody. Worse yet, Instagram started to detect the use of bots and quickly cracked down on it. As a result, if bots are detected then your IG account may be put in jeopardy, which means it could be temporarily – or even permanently – suspended.

Having said that, some people still choose to use automated growth. Why? Because it’s very cheap and very quick, perhaps making it worth the risk to some.

Organic Growth Service

Not too long after, organic Instagram growth became all the rage. This was because of an identified gap in the market in terms of paid-for growth. It consists of you paying for a team of professionals (in some cases) for Instagram organic growth, via human-powered methods of engaging with similar accounts in the hope that they’ll like and follow back. There are many advantages of this type of growth, firstly being that it’s longer-lasting, and that the accounts you see pop up on your follow request list will be like-minded people, all with similar accounts and interests to yours.

Unfortunately, though, there have been some companies that have totally exploited the term organic growth, and used it to convince people that that is what they’ll pay for, but end up using bots and fake accounts anyway. With this in mind, who can you trust?

Do Your Research

It really does pay to devote some time to shopping around. Yet, with so many companies available online, each claiming to be the best, it can be extremely difficult to really ascertain which service is right for you. You’ll also find that there are many paid-for or sponsored reviews online, meaning it’s hard to decipher the real from the fake.

We’ve found FollowerzBuzz to be a great Instagram growth comparison site, taking all of the big growth companies and comparing them by price, service and more. They are an entirely independent entity, meaning the information they provide is without bias.

FollowFox Best For Real, Organic Growth

We, for one, have done our research. We tried doing it individually, company by company, review by review, but there’s so much conflicting information that it was like banging our heads against a brick wall. So, we checked out FollowerzBuzz, spent about 30 minutes on the website comparing real information, and went with FollowFox, who seem the most legitimate in terms of what they offer by far.

The FollowFox website itself didn’t disappoint, either. Their website is laid out in such a way that makes it easy to understand and seems to effortlessly answer your questions along the way. Having said that, there’s an FAQ page with anything else they may have left out, and a detailed pricing section that breaks the costing down according to the type of service you are looking for.

Real Followers, Real Results

To sum up, FollowFox really is the best there is available out there. They offer TOTALLY organic growth, and you’re assigned your own personal account manager who will run through your growth strategy, ask you about the types of accounts you want to engage with, together with any hashtags you want to use. Better yet, they will be available 24/7 to answer any questions or queries throughout the whole process, alleviating any doubt or concerns you may have.

Your account manager will then inform your own personal growth specialist about your aims and wishes in terms of organic IG growth, who will then get to work on your account. Organic growth does take a while longer than automated growth, as it’s a genuine form of growth that can’t be rushed, but you will start to see some pretty amazing levels of growth within a couple of weeks. Due to the fact that growth is entirely sustainable, you’ll never have to worry about followers starting to drop off, because they are real people who want to engage also.

Personalized Dashboard Feature

Better still, you’ll also have access to your own personalized dashboard, which displays weekly, monthly and yearly growth. This way, you’ll always be fully up to date with your progress and how well your account is doing in terms of growth.

In our option, FollowFox is totally legitimate, helpful, has some of the best customer service skills out there, and most importantly, achieves 100% human-powered, organic growth. Their prices are more than fair, considering you can pay double that elsewhere for extremely questionable methods of growing your Instagram.