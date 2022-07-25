Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston opens registration for afterschool programs for 2022-2023 school year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces registration is now open for its afterschool programs at 23 different clubs in a five-county area, beginning on Aug. 10 and running throughout the school year. The hours of operation are 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As the region’s leading youth development organization, BGCGH, now celebrating its 70th anniversary, has achieved an enviable record of creatively engaging, educating and empowering low-income youth in ways that improve their chances of achieving and sustaining academic and economic success. For a list of our Club locations or membership information, visit our website at www.bgcgh.org .

More than 35,000 youth ages six to 17 walk through the doors of BGCGH Clubs each year for after-school and summer programs. These children and teens are provided nutritious meals, strong role models, homework/tutoring assistance, organized athletics, character development, access to the arts and field trips. The cost for the school-year program is only $10 per child; however, scholarships are available for families who need help covering this cost.

The vision to put success within reach for BGCGH members is being realized, with about 89 percent of teens on track to graduate from high school. College prep and workforce development are especially emphasized with high school students. This concept reflects the nonprofit’s national campaign tag line, “Great Futures Start Here.”

“Our Clubs offer effective, proven programs focused on the core pillars of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, Good Character and Citizenship and Workforce Readiness, all designed to empower kids and teens within a safe and welcoming space,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Parents and guardians are encouraged to check out our programming and consider enrolling their children at a Club in their area.”

Enrollment is available even after school starts, as no one is turned away. However, it is recommended that individuals register their children as soon as possible. This enables them to begin the program when school starts, making for a smoother transition.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is also hiring for several positions, including Youth Development Specialists. Volunteers are needed as well, whether for tutoring, coaching or assistance with computer skills.

If you are unable to volunteer but would like to make a difference in the lives of children and teens, donations are the way to go. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston counts on corporate and individual donations to fund our year-round programs that impact the lives of children in households that often lack access to resources.

Go to our website at www.bgcgh.org to learn more about jobs, volunteer opportunities and to donate. Each donation is an investment in a child’s future and our community’s future, as BGCGH empowers and prepares the next generation for increasingly competitive educational and work environments.