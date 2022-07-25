Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library.

The August schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library – Tuesday, August 9 , 4:00 pm, Meeting Room.

– Tuesday, , 4:00 pm, Meeting Room. Cinco Ranch Branch Library– Wednesday, August 17, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) book clubs for the teen community.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library:“YA Book Club” – Wednesday, August 24, 4:00-5:00 pm. Conference Classroom. This month, readers will discuss Longbow Girl, written by Linda Davies. This title is available in print and digitally as an ebook on OverDrive; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.

Craft Days for Young Adults

Mission Bend Branch Library— “DIY Squishies” – Monday, August 22, 4:00 pm.

Create a squishy stress ball or other foam shape.

The Mission Bend Branch Library is located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County, and the Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see FBCL’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734), the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), or the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).

Photo Longbow Girl