AG Paxton Announces Forrest Brumbaugh as New Deputy AG for Legal Counsel

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the appointment of D. Forrest Brumbaugh as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel. Mr. Brumbaugh comes to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas with over 28 years of experience in the private sector. Forrest was named shareholder at one of Texas’s leading law firms, Winstead Sechrest & Minick less than seven years after graduating law school. In 2004, he became a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski, now Norton Rose Fulbright, one of the 15 largest law firms in the world.

“I have known Attorney General Ken Paxton and his values for over 30 years,” said Mr. Brumbaugh. “I am honored that Attorney General Paxton has given me the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel. I look forward to carrying out our common goals of serving Texans.”

“I have always been impressed with Forrest’s intelligence and creative approach to solving complex issues,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am excited that he is bringing those skills to our Agency as we continue our fight to protect all Texans.”

Mr. Brumbaugh’s private practice included corporate, securities, and mergers and acquisitions, including representing some of the world’s largest intuitional investors in sophisticated private investments. He was named one of the Best Lawyers in America for corporate and private funds practices. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia and his undergraduate degree from the University of Evansville.

Mr. Brumbaugh is married with two children and serves on the board of trustees of his alma mater, the University of Evansville.