Rhythm Energy Launches Partnership with The Women’s Fund to Promote Resiliency and Sustainability

HOUSTON (July 13, 2022) – Rhythm Energy has proudly joined forces with The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health. The collaboration between Rhythm Energy and The Women’s Fund is part of Rhythm’s “Paint The Town Purple” campaign, which establishes ties with local nonprofit organizations in an effort to promote good energy by giving back to the community at large.

“The Women’s Fund is thrilled to partner with Rhythm Energy for an initiative that connects our community to sustainability and our mission of ensuring positive health outcomes for all,” said Linda Rhodes, Executive Director of The Women’s Fund. “Thanks to Rhythm’s program, we will be able to empower more women and girls in the Houston area by teaching them resiliency and providing them with the resources they need to take control of their health.”

Rhythm’s “Paint The Town Purple” campaign promotes good energy by providing bill credits to new customers and donations to organizations working to promote and sustain positive change. The new partnership between Rhythm and The Women’s Fund will allow new customers to sign up for a 100 percent renewable energy plan through a special The Women’s Fund referral link. For each customer who signs up through this special link, Rhythm will provide that new customer with $100 in bill credits and donate $100 to The Women’s Fund.

This good energy initiative from Rhythm will support the mission of The Women’s Fund, while simultaneously offering a more sustainable energy solution to Texans in the form of a 100 percent renewable energy plan backed by Rhythm’s Rate Lock and Best Price Always Pledge. For more information on how to sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3Qkdzsr.

Rhythm Energy’s CEO PJ Popovic added: “I truly speak for everyone at Rhythm when I say we are humbled by the incredible work of The Women’s Fund. Their commitment to helping young women remain resilient in the face of adversity is evident in their continued efforts to provide positive solutions via education, opportunity, and assistance. Every group effort, local outreach, and individual sacrifice speaks to the archetype of the good energy Rhythm stands behind. This passionate group of resilient women are a model example of using your energy to make the world around you a better place, and that’s what Rhythm strives to do as well.”

For 43 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over 9,000 publications each year at no cost.

About Rhythm

Rhythm Energy is a Houston-based electricity provider, dedicated to offering Texans affordable rates on 100% renewable energy plans. Aside from helping the planet, Rhythm helps its local communities thrive through local partnerships and community outreach programs. Rhythm is always laser-focused on the customers it serves, and never hides fees, always offers the same great rates to new and renewing customers, and prides itself on being available seven days a week to help.

Support sustainability and become a Rhythm customer today by visiting https://bit.ly/3Qkdzsr. Learn more at GotRhythm.com or call our customer care team at 1-888-774-9846. For all media related questions, please email marketing@gotrhythm.com.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs, and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.