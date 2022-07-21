Making Your Backyard a Place You’ll Love: 8 Design Tips

No matter how small your backyard is, you can make it into a place you’ll love to spend time in. Just follow these simple design tips.

1) Think about the use

First, think about what you want to use your backyard for. If you want it to be a place for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors, then consider adding a patio or deck, along with some comfortable furniture. If you have children, you may want to create a space for them to play in. And if you love to garden, then make sure to leave plenty of room for your flowers and vegetables.

Additionally, think about how much sun or shade your backyard gets. This will help you determine what type of plants to choose. For example, if your backyard is mostly in the shade, then you’ll want to choose plants that thrive in low-light conditions.

2) Add a water feature

Adding a water feature, such as a fountain or pond, is a great way to add interest and relaxation to your backyard. The sound of the water will help you unwind after a long day. Plus, it’s a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. Try to look for a weather resistant outdoor water feature such as those made from concrete, stone, or metal. This way, you won’t have to worry about it rusting or deteriorating over time.

Keep in mind, if you choose to add a pond, you’ll need to purchase a pump and filter to keep the water clean. Also, be sure to include plants or rocks around the edge of the pond to help prevent animals from falling in and drowning. Similarly, if you opt for a fountain, you’ll need to regularly clean the pump to prevent it from getting clogged.

3) Incorporate lighting

Incorporating lighting into your backyard design is a great way to extend the use of your outdoor space. String lights along a fence or deck, or add solar lights to your garden. This will not only look beautiful, but it will also allow you to use your backyard after dark.

For example, you could host an evening dinner party on your patio, or have a romantic nightcap under the stars. Just be sure to use weatherproof lights that are designed for outdoor use.

Also, consider adding a motion sensor light near your back door. This will deter burglars and help you find your way when you come home at night.

4) Create privacy

If you live in a densely populated area, then you may want to consider adding some privacy screens to your backyard. This could be in the form of a fence, hedge, or even some decorative latticework. Just be sure to choose a material that is durable and will withstand the elements. For example, cedar is a popular choice for outdoor privacy screens because it’s rot-resistant.

Plus, if you add a gate to your privacy screen, it can also double as a storage area for garden tools or outdoor furniture.

5) Add color

Adding color to your backyard is a great way to make it feel lively and inviting. Consider painting your fence or shed, or planting some colorful flowers. Just be sure to choose colors that complement each other. For example, you may want to stay within the same color family or use colors that are opposites on the color wheel (such as blue and orange).

6) Use texture

In addition to color, texture is another important design element. This can be achieved by using different materials, such as stone, wood, or metal. For example, you could add a stone path leading to your garden, or a wooden deck for your patio furniture.

You could also use textured plants, such as those with furry or spiky leaves. Just be sure not to use too many different textures, as this can make your backyard feel chaotic.

Keep in mind that you can also use texture to create visual interest and depth. For example, if your backyard is mostly flat, you may want to add some raised garden beds or a pergola. This way, you can still enjoy the outdoors even if your backyard is on the small side.

7) Incorporate geometric shapes

Incorporating geometric shapes into your backyard design is a great way to add interest and visual appeal. For example, you could add a circular patio or octagonal deck. You could also use pavers to create a meandering path through your garden. Just be sure not to overdo it, as too many shapes can make your backyard feel busy.

Additionally, you may want to stay within the same color family for your geometric shapes. For example, you could use all-white pavers for a clean and modern look. Plus, this will help your backyard feel cohesive and well-designed.

Also, don’t forget to leave some negative space in your backyard design. This will help to create a sense of balance and avoid making your backyard feel cramped.

8) Accessorize

Finally, don’t forget to accessorize your backyard with some fun and functional items. For example, you could add a fire pit for making s’mores or a birdbath for your feathered friends. You could also hang a hammock or add some outdoor furniture. Just be sure to choose items that are durable and weather-resistant.

Another example of an accessory is a weathervane. Not only do weathervanes look great, but they’re also functional. They can help you determine the wind direction, which is important for things like gardening and flying kites.

Also, be sure to add some personal touches to your backyard. This could include a family photo, a piece of art, or even a sculpture.

Designing your backyard can be a fun and rewarding project. Just be sure to keep the following tips in mind: choose durable materials that can withstand the elements, add color and texture for visual interest, use geometric shapes for added appeal, and accessorize with functional items. With these guidelines in mind, you’re sure to create a backyard that you’ll love for years to come.